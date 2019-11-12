Geodrill delivers significantly improved third quarter 2019 comparative financial results

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2019 - Geodrill Ltd. ("Geodrill" or the "Company") (TSX: GEO), a leading West African based drilling company, reported its financial results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2019. All figures are reported in U.S. dollars ($), unless otherwise indicated. Geodrill's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Highlights for Q3-2019:

Increased quarterly revenue year-over-year by 22% to $20.3M;

Improved gross margin to 23% compared to 7% in Q3-2018;

Increased quarterly production year-over-year by 4% to 208k meters drilled;

Delivered a profitable quarter, significantly increasing net income to $0.8M or $0.02 per share compared to a net loss of $3.5M, or $(0.08) per share for Q3-2018;

Increased EBITDA margin to 22% compared to (6)% EBITDA in Q3-2018;

Generated a Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) of 21% and Return on Equity (ROE) of 8%; compared to 12% and (0.5)% respectively for Q3-18; and

Improved total debt to equity ratio to 7% and ended the quarter with net cash of $4.1M.

Financial Summary

US$ 000s (except earnings per share, meters drilled and percentages) For the three months ended Sept 30, 2019 For the three months ended Sept 30, 2018 For the nine

months ended

Sept 30, 2019 For the nine

months ended

Sept 30, 2018 Revenue 20,292 16,610 70,206 68,143 Gross profit 4,582 1,218 19,861 17,130 Gross profit margin 23% 7% 28% 25% EBITDA 4,496 (965) 18,211 12,134 EBITDA margin 22% (6)% 26% 18% Earnings (loss) per share - basic 0.02 (0.08) 0.11 0.01 Meters drilled 207,665 199,957 824,992 905,774

"Geodrill delivered another profitable quarter demonstrating the strength of our business. In this quarter, historically our weakest quarter, we significantly increased year-over-year revenue and net cash position, improved margins, and continued to secure new contracts. Our results are driven by our high-performance, high-value offering, disciplined management of growth and reducing SG&A costs," said Mr. Dave Harper, President and CEO of Geodrill. "These results enable us to capitalize on market opportunities. With the global mining industry improving and exploration spending increasing, we remain focused on driving earnings per share, expanding margins and improving return on invested capital."

We also want to take this opportunity to once again express our sincere condolences to the victims and the families of those affected by last week's attack in Burkina Faso.

