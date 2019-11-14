Menü Artikel
Blue Lagoon Completes Further $100,000 Private Placement

03:15 Uhr  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, November 14, 2019 - Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:BLLG)(FSE:7BL)(OTC PINK:BLAGF) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement of 100,000 flow-through common shares at a price of $1.00 per share for gross proceeds of $100,000.

"This additional $100,000 financing nicely tops up our previous two tranches, bringing the total raised to $1.1 Million at $1 per share. This allows us to set aside $550,000 of flow-through funds specifically allocated and reserved for our summer 2020 exploration program," said Rana Vig, President and CEO.

The shares are be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance.

For further information, please contact:

Rana Vig
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 604-218-4766
Email: ranavig@gmail.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/566545/Blue-Lagoon-Completes-Further-100000-Private-Placement


