Blue Lagoon Completes Further $100,000 Private Placement

VANCOUVER, November 14, 2019 - Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:BLLG)(FSE:7BL)(OTC PINK:BLAGF) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement of 100,000 flow-through common shares at a price of $1.00 per share for gross proceeds of $100,000.
"This additional $100,000 financing nicely tops up our previous two tranches, bringing the total raised to $1.1 Million at $1 per share. This allows us to set aside $550,000 of flow-through funds specifically allocated and reserved for our summer 2020 exploration program," said Rana Vig, President and CEO.
The shares are be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance.
For further information, please contact:
Rana Vig President and Chief Executive Officer Telephone: 604-218-4766 Email: ranavig@gmail.com
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
