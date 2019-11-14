Puma Selects Windfall Geotek CARDS AI to Target Copper at the Chester VMS Project of New Brunswick

Brossard, Quebec - TheNewswire - November 14th, 2019 - Windfall Geotek (TSXV:AIIM), a mining services company and a leader in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced knowledge-extraction techniques since 2005 in the mining sector, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV:PUMA) to develop copper exploration targets over its Chester VMS copper project (104.12 km2) located within the Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) of New Brunswick, a world-class base metal mining district. The value of the services Agreement is $105,000.00.

Windfall Geotek CARDS AI software application will use data entirely provided by Puma Exploration: magnetic Mag, at 25 m resolution, electromagnetic (EM), Digital Terrain Model (DTM, at 10 m resolution), as well as 12 143 copper assays obtained from 815 drill holes. This data will be using up to 318 937 data points in order to identify new potential copper targets in this 104.12 km2 area.

"We expect to provide high potential targets to Puma that have the same signature as known copper occurrences." Said Michel Fontaine, CEO of Windfall Geotek, "by identifying VMS exploration targets and possible sites with the same signature as known copper occurrences. The purpose is to create a new local VMS signature with the specific geological context of the Chester Deposit that cover a regional VMS signature done for Votorantim Canada in 2013."

Windfall Geotek will be exploring new business models to advance projects where CARDS Artificial Intelligence software platform has identified a high potential target. Accordingly, to our new business model, Windfall Geotek invested $105,000 in their last private placement of September 27th, 2019.

About Windfall Geotek - Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) since 2005

Windfall Geotek is a services company using Artificial Intelligence (AI) with an extensive portfolio of gold, copper and zinc properties in Quebec. Windfall Geotek can count on a multidisciplinary team that includes professionals in geophysics, geology, Artificial Intelligence, and mathematics. The Company's objective is to develop a new royalty stream by significantly enhancing and participating in the exploration success rate of mining.

For further information, please contact:

Michel Fontaine

President and CEO of Windfall Geotek

Telephone: 514-994-5843

Email: michel@windfallgeotek.com

Website: www.windfallgeotek.com



