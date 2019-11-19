Menü Artikel
PolyMet drilling program results in additions to NorthMet Mineral Resources and Reserves

14:03 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Poly Met Mining, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of PolyMet Mining Corp. (together “PolyMet” or the “company”) TSX: POM; NYSE American: PLM, today announced updated Mineral Resources and Reserves for the NorthMet deposit based on results of its 2018-19 drilling program. Highlights include:

Figure 1. Location of drill holes from the 2018 and 2019 drilling program (Graphic: PolyMet Mining)

  • Proven and Probable Reserves increased by 14% to 290 million tons;
  • Measured and Indicated Resources increased by 22% to 795 million tons.

“We are pleased with the improvements the drilling program delivered to our mineral resource, with an additional 177 million pounds of copper, 53 million pounds of nickel and 322,000 ounces of precious metals added to the Proven and Probable Reserve category,” said Jon Cherry, president and CEO.

“The drilling program outcomes are indicative of our tremendous NorthMet asset and the progress we continue to make with the project,” Cherry said. “With a fully permitted project, we remain in ongoing discussions with potential lenders about financing while we also continue to identify opportunities to optimize and deliver the project in the most economic way possible.”

The results of drilling that commenced in the fourth quarter of 2018 and concluded in 2019 were used to convert material from the Inferred category into the Measured and Indicated Resource classifications. Subsequently, the Reserve was updated under NI 43-101 guidelines.

Updated NorthMet Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves

Mineral reserves

The 2018-19 drilling program increased the Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve by 35.7 million tons, or 14%. The January 2018 and September 2019 reserve statements are shown in Table 1. Metal prices used for the reserve calculations are shown in Table 2.

Table 1. Mineral Reserves Statement – January 2018 and September 2019

Class

Tonnage

2018 Grades (Diluted)

(x 1,000)

Copper

Nickel

Platinum

Palladium

Gold

Cobalt

Silver

NSR

(%)

(%)

(ppb)

(ppb)

(ppb)

(ppm)

(ppm)

$/t

Proven

121,849

0.308

0.087

82

282

41

74.81

1.11

19.87

Probable

132,820

0.281

0.081

78

256

37

74.06

1.02

18.02

Total

254,669

0.294

0.084

80

268

39

74.42

1.06

18.90

Contained Metal

1.497 Blb

427 Mlb

0.59 Moz

2.00 Moz

0.29 Moz

37.9 Mlb

7.91 Moz

Class

Tonnage

2019 Grades (Diluted)

(x 1,000)

Copper

Nickel

Platinum

Palladium

Gold

Cobalt

Silver

NSR

(%)

(%)

(ppb)

(ppb)

(ppb)

(ppm)

(ppm)

$/t

Proven

173,495

0.288

0.083

75

270

39

74.21

1.05

19.84

Probable

116,904

0.288

0.081

76

256

37

73.56

1.08

19.60

Total

290,399

0.288

0.083

75

264

39

73.95

1.06

19.74

Contained Metal

1.674 Blb

480 Mlb

0.64 Moz

2.24 Moz

0.33 Moz

42.9 Mlb

8.96 Moz

Notes:

(1) Mineral Reserves tonnage and contained metal are rounded to reflect the accuracy of the estimate; numbers may not add due to rounding.

(2) The 2019 Mineral Reserves estimate is effective as of September 2019. The QP for the estimate is Herb Welhener, RM-SME, of Independent Mining Consultants, Inc. The mineral reserves statement for January 2018 is extracted from the company’s March 26, 2018 technical report titled “NorthMet Project” (the “NorthMet Technical Report”).

(3) All reserves are stated above a $7.98 Net Smelter Return (NSR) cutoff and bound within the final pit design.

(4) Net Smelter Return includes payable metal values less concentrate transportation and smelting and refining costs.

(5) January 2018 pit; average waste: ore ratio = 1.47. September 2019 pit; average waste: ore ratio = 1.43

(6) Tonnage and grade estimates are in Imperial units. Estimation methodology has not changed from the NorthMet Technical Report.

(7) The risks that could materially affect the development of the NorthMet asset are set out under the heading “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2019.

Table 2. Reserve metal prices from 2018 and 2019

All Metal Prices

Copper

Nickel

Platinum

Palladium

Gold

Cobalt

Silver

In US Dollars

per lb

per lb

per oz

per oz

per oz

per lb

per oz

2018

2.93

6.50

1286

734

1263

13.28

19.06

2019

2.91

5.54

889

1058

1274

28.82

16.19

Mineral resources

Mineral Resources statements from 2018 and 2019 are shown in Table 3. The additional drilling increased Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources by 146 million tons while decreasing the Inferred Mineral Resources by 51 million tons. The 2019 Mineral Resources prices are based on a 15% increase from the prices used in the 2019 Mineral Reserves estimates. Metal price assumptions are shown in Table 4.

Table 3. Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources from 2018 and 2019

2018 Grades (Undiluted)

Class

Tonnage (X1000)

Copper (%)

Nickel (%)

Platinum (ppt)

Palladium (ppt)

Gold (ppt)

Cobalt (ppm)

Silver (ppm)

NSR (US$/t)

Measured

237,200

0.270

0.080

69

241

35

72

0.97

19.67

Indicated

412,200

0.230

0.070

63

210

32

70

0.87

16.95

M+I

649,400

0.245

0.074

65

221

33

71

0.91

17.94

Inferred

508,900

0.240

0.070

72

234

37

66

0.93

17.66

2019 Grades (Undiluted)

Class

Tonnage (X1000)

Copper (%)

Nickel (%)

Platinum (ppt)

Palladium (ppt)

Gold (ppt)

Cobalt (ppm)

Silver (ppm)

NSR (US$/t)

Measured

351,500

0.240

0.073

64

222

33

71

0.88

19.01

Indicated

443,700

0.230

0.069

61

207

30

68

0.87

17.91

M+I

795,200

0.234

0.071

62

214

31

69

0.87

18.40

Inferred

457,700

0.236

0.067

63

225

32

56

0.87

18.07

Notes:

(1) Mineral Resources tonnage and grades are rounded to reflect the accuracy of the estimate, and numbers may not add due to rounding.

(2) The 2019 Mineral Resources estimate is effective as of July 2019. The QP for the estimate is Zachary J. Black, RM-SME, of Hard Rock Consulting, LLC. The mineral resources statement for 2018 is extracted from the NorthMet Technical Report

(3) Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

(4) Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Mineral Reserves at $6.34 Net Smelter Return (NSR) cut-off. The Mineral Resources are considered amenable to open pit mining and are reported within an optimized pit shell. Pit optimization is based on total ore costs of $5.49/ton processed, mining costs of $1.15/ton at surface and increasing $0.02/ton for every 50 feet of depth, and pit slope angles of 48 degrees. Tonnages are reported in short tons (2000lbs)

(5) The Mineral Resources estimation methodology has not changed from the NorthMet Technical Report.

(6) The risks that could materially affect the development of the NorthMet asset are set out under the heading “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2019.

Table 4. Resource metal prices from 2018 and 2019

All Metal Prices

Copper

Nickel

Platinum

Palladium

Gold

Cobalt

Silver

In US Dollars

per lb

per lb

per oz

per oz

per oz

per lb

per oz

2018

3.30

8.50

1286

734

1263

13.28

19.06

2019

3.34

6.37

1023

1216

1465

33.14

18.62

Drill hole locations

Drill hole locations from the 2018 and 2019 drilling program in the east and west pit, are shown in Figure 1. Table 5 contains a summary of all 2018 and 2019 drilling assay results. Table 6 contains the drill hole locations.

Table 5. 2018 and 2019 drilling results

Hole

From ft

To Ft

Interval ft

True
Width

Rec Cu
Eq %

Cu Eq
%

Cu %

Ni %

Co
ppm

Pd
ppb

Pt
ppb

Au
ppb

Ag
ppm

Unit

East Pit Metallurgical Drilling

18-001

6.0

300.0

294.0

Down dip

0.77

1.02

0.43

0.12

86

371

82

43

1.47

Unit 1

18-002

0.0

62.0

62.0

41

0.49

0.66

0.27

0.08

66

238

46

20

0.88

Unit 1

18-002

87.0

232.0

145.0

96

0.54

0.73

0.21

0.07

89

196

35

21

0.96

Unit 1

18-003

0.0

129.0

129.0

129

0.66

0.88

0.35

0.10

87

345

79

34

1.06

Unit 1

18-004

13.0

173.0

160.0

Down dip

0.88

1.15

0.46

0.13

82

483

110

67

1.39

Unit 1

18-004

188.0

300.0

112.0

Down dip

0.74

1.01

0.42

0.14

130

281

68

35

1.28

Unit 1

18-005

0.0

174.0

174.0

117

0.58

0.78

0.32

0.10

79

274

71

25

1.04

Unit 1

18-005

209.0

294.0

85.0

57

0.55

0.75

0.33

0.10

107

155

43

19

1.19

Unit 1

18-006

10.0

85.0

75.0

75

0.44

0.60

0.23

0.07

68

223

45

24

0.79

Unit 1

18-006

135.0

160.0

25.0

25

0.34

0.47

0.14

0.05

65

225

84

16

0.38

Unit 1

18-017

7.0

342.0

335.0

Down dip

0.65

0.88

0.35

0.11

89

318

76

36

1.19

Unit 1

18-017

352.0

407.0

55.0

Down dip

0.42

0.57

0.21

0.06

69

253

50

21

0.60

Unit 1

18-018

0.0

281.0

281.0

Down dip

0.72

0.97

0.40

0.12

103

277

71

36

1.32

Unit 1

18-018

291.0

456.0

165.0

Down dip

0.59

0.80

0.31

0.10

96

280

65

34

0.93

Unit 1

18-018

471.0

500.0

29.0

Down dip

0.72

0.95

0.41

0.11

98

344

73

34

1.05

Unit 1

West Pit Metallurgical Drilling

18-013

27.0

159.0

132.0

123

0.73

0.98

0.38

0.10

91

348

123

94

2.36

Magenta

18-013

209.0

249.0

40.0

37

0.57

0.75

0.29

0.07

66

322

120

38

1.12

Unit 1/3

18-013

264.0

324.0

60.0

56

0.53

0.52

0.11

0.04

56

110

32

19

0.80

Unit 1/3

18-013

334.0

494.0

160.0

150

0.43

0.60

0.19

0.08

83

215

66

31

0.48

Unit 1/3

18-013

519.0

639.0

120.0

112

1.39

1.82

0.65

0.16

90

994

168

229

3.23

Unit 1/3

18-014

24.0

99.0

75.0

75

0.75

1.00

0.35

0.10

83

367

142

81

1.07

Magenta

18-014

109.0

134.0

25.0

25

0.54

0.73

0.29

0.07

72

247

86

76

1.16

Magenta

18-014

319.0

404.0

85.0

85

0.73

0.99

0.34

0.10

97

453

132

71

1.03

Unit 1/3

18-014

409.0

489.0

80.0

80

0.44

0.61

0.20

0.07

82

246

57

44

0.88

Unit 1/3

18-014

504.0

554.0

50.0

50

0.46

0.67

0.18

0.10

115

226

63

50

0.45

Unit 1/3

18-014

569.0

594.0

25.0

25

0.79

1.06

0.37

0.11

93

444

196

58

1.08

Unit 1/3

18-014

679.0

704.0

25.0

25

0.28

0.39

0.16

0.04

62

113

27

16

0.37

Unit 1/3

18-014

724.0

769.0

45.0

45

0.36

0.49

0.42

0.11

136

135

43

24

1.31

Unit 1/3

18-015

12.0

61.0

49.0

49

0.86

1.14

0.42

0.11

82

570

173

80

1.46

Magenta

18-015

101.0

131.0

30.0

30

0.38

0.52

0.17

0.05

64

252

92

37

0.42

Magenta

18-015

316.0

550.0

234.0

234

0.59

0.81

0.30

0.10

97

297

80

35

1.10

Unit 1/3

18-016

16.0

134.0

118.0

118

0.42

0.57

0.20

0.06

64

225

82

35

0.52

Magenta

18-016

314.0

474.0

160.0

160

0.65

0.88

0.31

0.11

95

343

102

45

1.06

Unit 1/3

18-016

484.0

550.0

66.0

66

0.32

0.46

0.18

0.07

84

79

31

15

0.63

Unit 1/3

West Pit Infilll Drilling

19-001

120.0

175.0

55.0

53

0.50

0.68

0.20

0.07

67

365

118

47

0.54

Magenta

19-001

600.0

625.0

25.0

23

0.63

0.88

0.17

0.06

76

555

175

214

0.88

Unit 1/3

19-001

675.0

820.0

145.0

103

0.76

1.01

0.40

0.12

94

371

103

50

1.48

Unit 1/3

19-002

164.0

254.0

90.0

90

0.65

0.87

0.26

0.07

67

509

167

71

1.08

Magenta

19-002

329.0

394.0

65.0

63

0.33

0.46

0.15

0.05

63

190

60

36

0.65

Unit 1/3

19-002

464.0

494.0

30.0

29

0.43

0.61

0.25

0.08

128

119

27

19

0.82

Unit 1/3

19-002

509.0

579.0

70.0

68

0.27

0.43

0.14

0.07

125

36

9

12

0.43

Unit 1/3

19-002

704.0

839.0

135.0

130

0.74

0.99

0.37

0.12

89

401

106

55

1.24

Unit 1/3

Hole

From ft

To Ft

Interval ft

True
Width

Rec Cu
Eq%

Cu
Eq%

Cu %

Ni %

Co
ppm

Pd
ppb

Pt
ppb

Au
ppb

Ag
ppm

Unit

19-003

117.0

282.0

165.0

160

0.63

0.84

0.30

0.08

66

396

120

79

1.36

Magenta

19-003

312.0

377.0

65.0

62

0.40

0.56

0.19

0.05

63

177

69

102

0.52

Unit 1/3

19-003

392.0

417.0

25.0

24

0.52

0.70

0.26

0.06

85

305

143

34

0.59

Unit 1/3

19-003

522.0

552.0

30.0

28

0.77

1.11

0.42

0.19

211

164

53

21

0.58

Unit 1/3

19-003

562.0

612.0

50.0

47

0.56

0.79

0.27

0.12

136

184

82

33

0.53

Unit 1/3

19-003

637.0

900.0

263.0

249

0.63

0.85

0.33

0.10

97

302

80

48

1.18

Unit 1/3

19-004

113.0

148.0

35.0

35

0.39

0.54

0.16

0.06

63

245

115

37

0.84

Magenta

19-004

313.0

343.0

30.0

30

0.32

0.46

0.14

0.05

87

135

42

21

0.38

Unit 1/3

19-004

578.0

843.0

265.0

265

0.63

0.86

0.33

0.11

99

298

82

40

1.23

Unit 1/3

19-004

858.0

888.0

30.0

30

2.35

2.94

1.41

0.21

108

1,543

84

141

8.65

Unit 1/3

19-005

15.0

125.0

110.0

110

0.54

0.73

0.26

0.08

76

287

116

51

0.96

Magenta

19-005

145.0

210.0

65.0

65

0.46

0.62

0.24

0.06

64

222

88

50

0.94

Magenta

19-005

220.0

250.0

30.0

29

0.42

0.57

0.26

0.07

66

129

43

36

1.08

Unit1/3

19-005

315.0

405.0

90.0

88

0.42

0.57

0.24

0.06

71

177

73

37

1.01

Unit1/3

19-005

455.0

575.0

120.0

117

0.89

1.19

0.37

0.11

71

401

115

60

1.61

Unit1/3

19-006

44.0

74.0

30.0

24

0.21

0.26

0.09

0.05

75

72

36

22

0.26

Magenta

19-006

89.0

164.0

75.0

61

0.54

0.72

0.28

0.08

80

272

99

43

1.03

Magenta

19-006

174.0

284.0

110.0

89

0.47

0.64

0.24

0.07

69

230

87

48

1.09

Magenta

19-006

664.0

809.0

145.0

145

0.89

1.53

0.47

0.14

104

438

126

58

1.68

Unit1/3

19-007

80.0

220.0

140.0

119

0.63

0.84

0.33

0.08

74

321

123

60

1.28

Magenta

19-007

230.0

255.0

25.0

21

0.40

0.54

0.21

0.05

71

189

78

31

0.93

Magenta

19-007

270.0

300.0

30.0

26

0.57

0.77

0.29

0.07

83

313

117

58

0.97

Magenta

19-007

555.0

650.0

95.0

81

0.50

0.68

0.22

0.07

75

339

95

46

0.69

Unit 1/3

19-007

660.0

685.0

25.0

21

0.43

0.61

0.18

0.07

79

268

83

30

0.78

Unit 1/3

19-007

785.0

815.0

30.0

26

0.38

0.45

0.20

0.06

74

167

50

24

0.81

Unit 1/3

19-008

65.0

120.0

55.0

55

0.57

0.77

0.26

0.08

68

393

151

78

0.78

Magenta

19-008

540.0

710.0

170.0

120

1.44

1.88

0.75

0.19

120

862

202

119

2.60

Unit 1/3

19-008

770.0

825.0

55.0

39

0.73

1.04

0.22

0.07

105

129

33

21

0.72

Unit 1/3

19-009

19.0

54.0

35.0

33

0.38

0.54

0.19

0.05

93

184

69

45

0.34

Magenta

19-009

69.0

154.0

85.0

81

0.54

0.73

0.23

0.08

74

357

123

46

0.75

Magenta

19-009

449.0

504.0

55.0

27

0.32

0.50

0.16

0.08

140

55

16

16

0.27

Unit 1/3

19-009

704.0

1054.0

350.0

175

0.65

0.88

0.35

0.11

90

314

84

42

0.99

Unit 1/3

East Pit Infill

19-010

14.0

124.0

110.0

77

1.04

1.34

0.55

0.16

88

535

125

62

1.64

Unit 1

19-010

134.0

239.0

105.0

73

0.52

0.73

0.25

0.10

105

234

71

32

0.70

Unit 1

19-010

249.0

289.0

40.0

28

0.50

0.72

0.27

0.11

138

104

39

27

0.74

Unit 1

19-010

369.0

394.0

25.0

17

0.36

0.51

0.19

0.07

90

121

45

21

0.30

Unit 1

19-010

419.0

489.0

70.0

49

0.59

0.80

0.36

0.11

100

188

47

23

0.98

Unit 1

19-011

44.0

79.0

35.0

35

0.33

0.47

0.15

0.05

71

190

52

16

0.46

Unit 1

19-011

109.0

169.0

60.0

60

0.30

0.43

0.17

0.06

82

96

25

12

0.54

Unit 1

19-012

46.0

76.0

30.0

30

0.30

0.42

0.15

0.05

64

149

35

19

0.62

Unit 1

19-013

43.0

98.0

55.0

55

0.61

0.83

0.30

0.10

100

325

66

35

1.13

Unit 1

19-014

74.0

99.0

25.0

25

0.35

0.50

0.19

0.07

92

107

34

18

0.45

Unit 1

Condemnation

18-007

No intervals >25ft with Cu Eq Rec > 0.2%

18-008

No intervals >25ft with Cu Eq Rec > 0.2%

18-009

No intervals >25ft with Cu Eq Rec > 0.2%

18-010

No intervals >25ft with Cu Eq Rec > 0.2%

18-011

248.5

289.0

40.5

40

0.81

1.09

0.23

0.07

64

921

230

80

0.91

Discordant

18-012

No intervals >25ft with Cu Eq Rec > 0.2%

Notes:

(1) Copper Equivalents (Rec Cu Eq % and Cu Eq %) based on the 2019 Reserve Prices from Table 2.

(2) Recovered Copper Equivalent (Rec Cu Eq %) = ((Cu head grade x recovery x Cu Price) + (Ni head grade x recovery x Ni Price) + (Pt head grade x recovery x Pt Price) + (Pd head grade x recovery x Pd Price) + (Au head grade x recovery x Au Price) x (Co head grade x recovery x Co Price) = (Ag head grade x Ag recovery x Ag Price)) / (Cu recovery x Cu Price).

(3) Reported intervals are > 25ft (drilled width) and >0.2% Rec Cu Eq. May include single 5 foot intervals <0.2% Rec Cu Eq % within the reported intercept.

(4) Results report grade intercepts within Unit 1/3 and the Magenta Zone mineralized domains. True widths account for drill traces intersecting geological unit boundaries at angles other than 90 degrees. Four Metallurgical holes were drilled down dip to collect sample material.

Table 6. Drill hole information

HOLE-ID

MN State
Plane Ft
LOCATION
X

MN State
Plane Ft
LOCATION
Y

Feet Above
Sea Level

LOCATION Z

LENGTH
ft

DIP
Degrees

AZIMUTH
Degrees

CORE_RC

HOLE_SIZE

Purpose

18-001

2906738.4

740324.4

1618.9

300

52

140

core

HQ

Metallurgy

18-002

2906739.6

740326.3

1618.9

300

90

223

core

HQ

Metallurgy

18-003

2906737.1

740328.3

1618.7

275

44

319

core

HQ

Metallurgy

18-004

2906999.1

740432.2

1618.2

300

49

147

core

HQ

Metallurgy

18-005

2906997.0

740435.0

1618.3

300

89

275

core

HQ

Metallurgy

18-006

2906992.6

740438.7

1618.3

250

47

313

core

HQ

Metallurgy

18-007

2904230.3

736459.8

1606.1

309

89

2

core

HQ

Condemnation

18-008

2904232.2

736462.6

1606.2

408

44

323

core

HQ

Condemnation

18-009

2904037.2

736369.9

1607.8

300

89

325

core

HQ

Condemnation

18-010

2904035.2

736373.9

1606.4

400

45

312

core

HQ

Condemnation

18-011

2904402.9

736549.5

1601.3

309

88

338

core

HQ

Condemnation

18-012

2904398.4

736552.4

1601.5

468

45

301

core

HQ

Condemnation

18-013

2898134.8

734111.0

1610.1

700

52

331

core

HQ

Metallurgy

18-014

2898209.0

734212.6

1612.1

774

51

319

core

HQ

Metallurgy

18-015

2898787.5

734492.6

1605.8

550

54

322

core

HQ

Metallurgy

18-016

2898681.8

734455.7

1610.1

550

54

323

core

HQ

Metallurgy

18-017

2906737.6

740322.6

1619.1

450

71

139

core

HQ

Metallurgy

18-018

2906990.3

740435.9

1618.4

500

58

155

core

HQ

Metallurgy

19-001

2898830.0

734050.9

1591.3

820

90

0

core

NQ

Infill

19-002

2898632.6

733757.7

1590.0

859

73

326

core

NQ

Infill

19-003

2898328.9

733845.8

1604.3

900

82

326

core

NQ

Infill

19-004

2898710.8

733991.2

1603.3

908

70

326

core

NQ

Infill

19-005

2897864.4

733811.7

1607.8

657

57

326

core

NQ

Infill

19-006

2897936.2

733706.0

1608.8

809

84

326

core

NQ

Infill

19-007

2898073.3

733863.1

1608.8

850

85

326

core

NQ

Infill

19-008

2898778.0

734249.3

1606.4

830

90

326

core

NQ

Infill

19-009

2898836.0

734190.0

1590.8

1100

77

146

core

NQ

Infill

19-010

2905726.7

739949.4

1605.8

519

90

326

core

NQ

Infill

19-011

2905867.9

740191.6

1603.2

259

80

326

core

NQ

Infill Pit edge def'n

19-012

2906092.8

740216.2

1603.8

220

60

326

core

NQ

Infill Pit edge def'n

19-013

2906317.3

740248.0

1599.4

200

60

326

core

NQ

Infill Pit edge def'n

19-014

2905647.4

740163.9

1604.1

259

55

326

core

NQ

Infill Pit edge def'n

Technical information and quality control notes

Drilling results contained in this news release have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The updated Reserve Statement was prepared by Herb Welhener, SME Registered Member No. 3434330 of Independent Mining Consultants, Inc. The updated Resource Statement was prepared by Zachary Black, SME Registered Member No. 4156858 of Hard Rock Consulting, LLC. Both Messrs. Black and Welhener were the “Qualified Persons” for the previously reported resources and reserves in the March 2018 NI 43.101 Technical Report.

The Qualified Person responsible for the supervision of the preparation of the drilling, sampling and assay program is Andrew Ware, SME Registered Member No. 4195069, chief geologist for PolyMet Mining Co. Mr. Ware is considered a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 with respect to the technical information being reported on. The technical information has been included herein with the consent and prior review of the above noted Qualified Person. The Qualified Person has verified the data disclosed, and data underlying the information or opinions contained herein. The Qualified Person designed and managed field, logging, sampling activities and the QA/QC verification for the drilling program.

Sampling and assay data from the drill core is monitored through the PolyMet quality assurance - quality control program designed to follow industry best practice. Drill core (NQ and HQ size) samples are selected by PolyMet geologists after re-orientating the core for geotechnical logging. The sample line is drawn independently of mineralization and core is sawn in half (and quarters for duplicates) with a diamond saw at the project site. Half of the core is retained at the site for reference purposes. Sample intervals may vary due to the presence of both geological and mineralizing contacts though generally sample length is five feet.

PolyMet inserts silica blanks, internal (and commercial) certified reference standards in addition to one-quarter core duplicates in the sample stream for quality control. The program meets or exceeds industry standards.

Samples are transported in sealed bags within sealed crates to ALS Geochemistry (“ALS”) located in Thunder Bay, Ontario, via a dedicated carrier service.

The entire sample is coarse crushed to -2mm to 90% passing. A 500g split is then pulverized to 106 microns with >95% passing. Routine analysis consists of a 33-element scan though an ICP-AES Package after a four-acid digest. Pt, Pd and Au are by fire assay with an ICP-AES finish on a 30g nominal sample weight. A whole rock ICP fusion plus LOI is run for a 13-element major element suite. Over-limit base metal results are managed though Assay Grade Four-acid digest ICP. For PGMs greater than 10 ppm, High grade Pt Pd and Au are by fire assay ICP-AES with an upper detection limit of 100ppm.

ALS Canada Ltd, Thunder Bay, is the Prep lab. All subsamples for assay are shipped to and assayed in ALS Canada Ltd. facilities in Vancouver.

About PolyMet

PolyMet Mining Corp. (www.polymetmining.com) is a publicly traded mine development company that owns 100% of Poly Met Mining, Inc., a Minnesota corporation that controls 100% of the NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body through a long-term lease, and owns 100% of the former LTV Steel Mining Company processing facility, located approximately seven rail miles from the ore body in the established mining district of the Mesabi Iron Range in northeastern Minnesota. Poly Met Mining, Inc. has completed its Definitive Feasibility Study and received all permits necessary to construct and operate the NorthMet Project. NorthMet is expected to require approximately two million hours of construction labor, create approximately 360 long-term jobs directly, and generate a level of activity that will have a significant multiplier effect in the local economy.

PolyMet Disclosures

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in PolyMet’s operations in the future. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “potential,” “possible,” “projects,” “plans,” and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results “will,” “may,” “could,” or “should” occur or be achieved or their negatives or other comparable words. These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the ability to receive environmental and operating permits, job creation, and the effect on the local economy, or other statements that are not a statement of fact. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements due to risks facing PolyMet or due to actual facts differing from the assumptions underlying its predictions.

PolyMet’s forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and PolyMet does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s beliefs, expectations and opinions should change.

Specific reference is made to risk factors and other considerations underlying forward-looking statements discussed in PolyMet’s most recent Annual Report on Form 40-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and in our other filings with Canadian securities authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Annual Report on Form 40-F also contains the company’s mineral resource and other data as required under National Instrument 43-101.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact

Media
Bruce Richardson, Corporate Communications
Tel: +1 (651) 389-4111
brichardson@polymetmining.com

Investor Relations
Tony Gikas, Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (651) 389-4110
investorrelations@polymetmining.com


