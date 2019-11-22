Orocobre Limited  Results of the 2019 Annual General Meeting

BRISBANE, Nov. 21, 2019 - Orocobre Ltd. (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) (“Orocobre” or “the Company”) wishes to announce that all resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions following a poll at the Annual General Meeting held this morning, 22 November 2019.

Details of the votes cast are as follows:

RESOLUTION

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN 1. Adoption of the Directors’ Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 109,419,995

93.91% 7,091,388

6.09% 560,078 2. Election of Director – Mr. Richard Seville 122,117,935

98.68% 1,630,956

1.32% 412,407 3. Re-election of Ms. Leanne Heywood as a Director 123,199,672

99.58% 519,593

0.42% 442,033 4. Re-election of Mr. Fernando Oris de Roa as a Director 123,250,467

99.60% 499,446

0.40% 411,385 5. Approval of Amendments to the Employee Performance Rights and Options Plan 115,386,248

94.48% 6,736,401

5.52% 1,108,650 6. Approval of the granting of Performance Rights to the Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay 116,372,102

94.03% 7,394,885

5.97% 394,311 7. Approval for the giving of Retirement Benefits to the Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay 121,899,916

98.60% 1,730,025

1.40% 531,357 8. Approval of Non-Executive Director’s Share Rights Plan 116,340,003

98.69% 1,539,715

1.31% 507,021

About Orocobre Limited

Orocobre Ltd. (Orocobre) is a dynamic global lithium carbonate supplier and an established producer of boron. Orocobre is dual listed on the Australia and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ASX: ORE), (TSX: ORL). Orocobre’s operations include its Olaroz Lithium Facility in Northern Argentina, Borax Argentina, an established Argentine boron minerals and refined chemicals producer and a 34.7% interest in Advantage Lithium. The Company has commenced an expansion at Olaroz and construction of the Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant in Japan. For further information, please visit www.orocobre.com.