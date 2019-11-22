Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Orocobre Limited  Results of the 2019 Annual General Meeting

03:54 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

BRISBANE, Nov. 21, 2019 - Orocobre Ltd. (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) (“Orocobre” or “the Company”) wishes to announce that all resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions following a poll at the Annual General Meeting held this morning, 22 November 2019.

Details of the votes cast are as follows:

RESOLUTION
 FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN
1. Adoption of the Directors’ Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 109,419,995
93.91%		 7,091,388
6.09%		 560,078
2. Election of Director – Mr. Richard Seville 122,117,935
98.68%		 1,630,956
1.32%		 412,407
3. Re-election of Ms. Leanne Heywood as a Director 123,199,672
99.58%		 519,593
0.42%		 442,033
4. Re-election of Mr. Fernando Oris de Roa as a Director 123,250,467
99.60%		 499,446
0.40%		 411,385
5. Approval of Amendments to the Employee Performance Rights and Options Plan 115,386,248
94.48%		 6,736,401
5.52%		 1,108,650
6. Approval of the granting of Performance Rights to the Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay 116,372,102
94.03%		 7,394,885
5.97%		 394,311
7. Approval for the giving of Retirement Benefits to the Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay 121,899,916
98.60%		 1,730,025
1.40%		 531,357
8. Approval of Non-Executive Director’s Share Rights Plan 116,340,003
98.69%		 1,539,715
1.31%		 507,021

Mr. Rick Anthon
Joint Company Secretary

For more information please contact:

Andrew Barber
Investor Relations Manager
Orocobre Ltd.
T: +61 7 3871 3985
M: +61 418 783 701
E: abarber@orocobre.com
W: www.orocobre.com

https://twitter.com/OrocobreLimited
https://www.linkedin.com/company/orocobre-limited
https://www.facebook.com/OrocobreLimited/
https://www.instagram.com/orocobre/
https://www.youtube.com/OrocobreLimited

Click here to subscribe to the Orocobre e-Newsletter

About Orocobre Limited
Orocobre Ltd. (Orocobre) is a dynamic global lithium carbonate supplier and an established producer of boron. Orocobre is dual listed on the Australia and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ASX: ORE), (TSX: ORL). Orocobre’s operations include its Olaroz Lithium Facility in Northern Argentina, Borax Argentina, an established Argentine boron minerals and refined chemicals producer and a 34.7% interest in Advantage Lithium. The Company has commenced an expansion at Olaroz and construction of the Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant in Japan. For further information, please visit www.orocobre.com.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Orocobre Ltd.

Orocobre Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
A0M61S
AU000000ORE0
www.orocobre.com.au
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap