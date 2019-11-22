Orocobre Limited Results of the 2019 Annual General Meeting
BRISBANE, Nov. 21, 2019 - Orocobre Ltd. (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) (“Orocobre” or “the Company”) wishes to announce that all resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions following a poll at the Annual General Meeting held this morning, 22 November 2019.
Details of the votes cast are as follows:
|RESOLUTION
|FOR
|AGAINST
|ABSTAIN
|1. Adoption of the Directors’ Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June 2019
|109,419,995
93.91%
|7,091,388
6.09%
|560,078
|2. Election of Director – Mr. Richard Seville
|122,117,935
98.68%
|1,630,956
1.32%
|412,407
|3. Re-election of Ms. Leanne Heywood as a Director
|123,199,672
99.58%
|519,593
0.42%
|442,033
|4. Re-election of Mr. Fernando Oris de Roa as a Director
|123,250,467
99.60%
|499,446
0.40%
|411,385
|5. Approval of Amendments to the Employee Performance Rights and Options Plan
|115,386,248
94.48%
|6,736,401
5.52%
|1,108,650
|6. Approval of the granting of Performance Rights to the Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay
|116,372,102
94.03%
|7,394,885
5.97%
|394,311
|7. Approval for the giving of Retirement Benefits to the Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay
|121,899,916
98.60%
|1,730,025
1.40%
|531,357
|8. Approval of Non-Executive Director’s Share Rights Plan
|116,340,003
98.69%
|1,539,715
1.31%
|507,021
Mr. Rick Anthon
Joint Company Secretary
For more information please contact:
Andrew Barber
Investor Relations Manager
Orocobre Ltd.
T: +61 7 3871 3985
M: +61 418 783 701
E: abarber@orocobre.com
W: www.orocobre.com
