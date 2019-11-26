Canaccord Genuity Engaged as Financial Advisor

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2019 - Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV:BUD) (“Satori” or the “Company”) announces that, in response to interest received from multiple third parties, the board of directors commenced a process to explore strategic alternatives in order to maximize shareholder value. The Company has therefore engaged Canaccord Genuity Corp. (“Canaccord”) as its financial advisor in connection with this process. Canaccord is an independent, global, full-service investment bank, and has significant experience and exposure to the mining sector, which will be instrumental in these efforts.

Pete Shippen, Chairman, states, “Our board of directors has determined that it is prudent to undertake this review with the objective of identifying the best strategy to maximizing shareholder value. We look forward to working closely with Canaccord and believe that their expertise in mining and their global reach make them ideally positioned to assist the Company in this regard.”

To date, there has been no decision to enter into an agreement with any third party, and there can be no assurance that a transaction may be completed through this process.

ABOUT SATORI RESOURCES INC.

Satori is a Toronto-based mineral exploration and development company whose primary property is the Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project (100% interest), located in the prolific Flin Flon mining district, in Manitoba, Canada. The Tartan Lake Gold Mine had historical high-grade production of 48,000 ounces of gold between 1987-1989. The Project hosts a largely intact 450 tonne per day gold concentrator and related infrastructure, along with a decline ramp providing access to developed gold mineralization within the Main and South Zones to a vertical depth of 320 metres.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Pete Shippen

Chair, Satori Resources Inc.

pjs@extramedium.ca

416-930-7711

Jennifer Boyle

President and Chief Executive Officer, Satori Resources Inc.

jennifer@capexgroupinc.com

416-904-2714

For further information, please visit www.satoriresources.ca.

The TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release of Satori contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Satori’s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.



