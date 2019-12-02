Canadian Metals announces Management changes

CSE: CME

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadian Metals Inc. ("CME" or the "Company") (CSE: CME) announces the appointment of Michel G. Gagnon as Chairman of the Board and CEO on an interim basis.

Following the cancellation of the FeTiv option, the company has gone through a reorganisation of its team and strategy and therefore announce both resignations of Mr. Gerald Panneton as Chairman & CEO, effective immediately and Ms. Patsie Ducharme as Chief Financial Officer effective December 31, 2019. Ms. Ducharme has offered to support the transition beginning in 2020 as an outside advisor, until a replacement is found.

"On behalf of the board, I would like to thank both M. Panneton and Ms. Ducharme for their contributions to the company and wish them success in their future business ventures," said Mr. Gagnon in a statement.

About Canadian Metals Inc.

Canadian Metals is a diversified resource company focused on creating shareholder value through the development of large-scale mineral deposits in specific commodities and safe jurisdictions.

