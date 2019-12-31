Engineer Gold - Resignation of President

Vancouver, December 31, 2019 - Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV:EAU) ("Engineer Gold", or the "Company") announces Brian Fowler has resigned as President of the Company. Brian is expected to remain a Director until the next Annual General Meeting. The Company thanks Mr. Fowler for his contributions during his time as President and wishes him well in all future endeavors.

About Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.

Engineer Gold is focused on the exploration and development of the 100%-owned, 14,020 ha Engineer Gold Mine Property, centered on the Historic high-grade Engineer Gold Mine situated 32 km southwest of Atlin, B.C. Previous work has identified a small, Inferred high-grade gold Mineral Resource, numerous high-grade vein and shear-hosted bulk-tonnage gold exploration targets and a modest, high-grade gold production opportunity. Engineer Gold is fully permitted for surface and underground exploration drilling, small-scale test mining and on-site milling at the Engineer Gold Mine Property.

