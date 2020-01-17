US Lithium Corp. Provides Update and Additional Background on its Strategic Review of the CBD Market

HENDERSON, Jan. 17, 2020 - US Lithium Corp.’s (OTC QB: LITH) recently announced strategic review and evaluation of future prospects and opportunities continues with several potential acquisition candidates identified. Further announcements will be made, if and when, these potential acquisitions move forward.



“Our Board is committed to maximize shareholder value and, in this light, we have identified accretive acquisition opportunities that would potentially position our company in a high growth industry while also helping improve the lives of individuals,” stated Gregory Rotelli, Chairman of the Board.

CBD is becoming mainstream as products are being brought to market across diverse industries such as cosmetics, health, food and beverage, pet, skin care, and even pharmaceuticals. The collective market for CBD sales is expected to exceed $20 billion in the United States by 2024, according to BDS Analytics and ArcView Market Research.

CBD is in a unique position compared to other nutraceutical or supplement ingredients for two reasons: 1) as an active ingredient in cannabis, it has a documented history of health and wellness use, and anecdotal evidence of efficacy, and 2) it is one of the few natural remedies with scientific basis for at least some of the claims being made about its curative powers. Unsurprisingly, consumers are fascinated by the perceived benefits of CBD and sales are steadily increasing.

Several studies have highlighted specific medical opportunities for CBD:



A study in the European Journal of Pain, for one, showed that topical CBD helped lower arthritis-related pain and inflammation. In another recent study published in the journal Pain, Dr. Gabriella Gobbi and colleagues suggested that low-dose CBD was effective at reducing pain and anxiety by interfering with a neurotransmitter linked to both https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/30157131

A study authored by physicians from the New York University Medical School and published in the Neurotherapeutics journal 10.1007/s13311-015-0387-1 determined that existing preclinical evidence strongly supports CBD as a treatment for generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder, social anxiety disorder, obsessive–compulsive disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder when administered acutely.

The Hadassah Hebrew University Hospital published a study in Neuropharmacology Volume 54 Issue 1 on the possible use of CBD as a therapeutic agent for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/17714746

PLOS One published a study: https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0018440 wherein CBD treatment for fibromyalgia produced very promising results for future uses in treatment, due to a great reduction in symptoms in the participants that used CBD.



In a study published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, J Clin Invest. 2014;124(9):3713-3724. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI64628, the National Institute of Health discovered that CBD, due to the combined lipostatic, antiproliferative, and anti-inflammatory effects, has potential as a promising therapeutic agent for the treatment of acne vulgaris, the most common human skin disease affecting the quality of life for millions worldwide.

“We look forward to expanding the usage of CBD and other Cannabinoids for specific medical purposes to benefit people. We have already spoken to key third-party laboratories, clinical research groups, and medical facilities about partnering with us to help implement our plans” Mr. Rotelli concluded.

Upon the closing of a strategic acquisition, US Lithium Corp. will change its name to better reflect its new focus on the medical applications of CBD and the development of products to enhance people’s lives.

