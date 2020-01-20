Warrior Expands Mineralization and Discovers New High-Grade Gold at "A" Zone, Goodfish-Kirana Property, Kirkland Lake, Ontario

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2020 - Warrior Gold Inc. (TSX-V - WAR) ("Warrior Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results of the Company's Fall 2019 "A" Zone diamond drilling program (10 drill holes - 2,106 m) on its 100%-owned Goodfish-Kirana Project located in the Kirkland Lake Camp in Ontario (see Map 1).

Program Highlights:

Mineralized zone has been extended 100 m to the east, extended 50 m to the west and remains open in both directions and at depth

Drilling intersected new high grades in a subparallel shear zone in the footwall at shallow depth

Continuity of geological structure and model confirmed

Gold was intersected in nine of ten drill holes, expanding the extent of known gold mineralization. In addition, new high-grade intervals south of the "A" Zone have been discovered. Selected highlighted assay results from the Fall 2019 drill program are provided in Table 1 below and all assay results can be found on the Company's website at www.warriorgoldinc.com.

Significant Drill Results

South (footwall) of "A" Zone:

GK19-018: 11.52 g/t Au over 3.0 m (18 m vertical depth)

GK19-023: 1.37 g/t Au over 1.3 m (49 m vertical depth)

GK19-025: 11.25 g/t Au over 1.5 m (58 m vertical depth)

GK19-025: 1.21 g/t Au over 1.5 m (70 m vertical depth)

GK19-025: 2.36 g/t Au over 1.5 m (117 m vertical depth)

"A" Zone:

GK19-017: 0.70 g/t Au over 1.5 m (72 m vertical depth)

GK19-018: 0.50 g/t Au over 10.5 m (146 m vertical depth)

GK19-019: 1.49 g/t Au over 10.8 m (165 m vertical depth)

GK19-022: 2.82 g/t Au over 4.2 m (200 m vertical depth)

GK19-023: 0.58 g/t Au over 21.0 m (84 m vertical depth) including 4.36 g/t Au over 1.50 m

GK19-025: 3.27 g/t Au over 5.6 m (128 m vertical depth)

Danièle Spethmann, President and CEO commented: "We are extremely pleased with the results of our recent "A" Zone drill campaign, which substantiates previously reported historical high-grade gold results. The mineralization remains open along strike, at depth, and now a new zone has been identified to the south. Although early in our discovery process, we continue to deliver significant and anomalous gold results. Our geological model continues to be refined, which improves our future drill targeting generation."

The target at the "A" Zone area is shear-hosted gold mineralization that strikes 110° and dips steeply to the north, at 70° to 75°. The shear varies from 1 m to 20 m in width. It has been intersected to a vertical depth of 225 m below surface and has a current strike length of approximately 300 m. The zone is characterized by moderate to strong deformation textures and structures (foliation, breccias, shears and faults) and pervasive sericite ± carbonate ± silicate alteration.

Drill hole GK19-025 was drilled in the middle of the high-grade zone and intersected 3.27 g/t Au over 5.6 m, within ~ 17 m of Glencairn's 2.85 g/t Au over 8.6 m in GF92-19 (NI 43-101, February 9, 2018). Drill holes GK19-019 (1.49 g/t Au over 10.8 m), GK19-022 (2.82 g/t over 4.2 m) and GK19-023 (0.58 g/t Au over 21 m) have extended the mineralization to the west by 50 m at depths between 100 m and 225 m below surface. Drill holes GK19-016 (0.26 g/t Au over 1.5 m), GK19-017 (0.70 g/t Au over 1.5 m), GK19-018 (0.50 g/t Au over 10.5 m), GK19-020 (0.40 g/t Au over 1.5 m), and GK19-021 (0.14 g/t Au over 1.5 m) extended the mineralization and intersected a shear zone to the east over 100 m from historical drilling.

Newly discovered anomalous gold mineralization has been intersected in the area of the footwall. There appears to be a subparallel zone to the main zone located approximately 50 m to 75 m to the south. Intersections in this mineralized trend include 1.37 g/t Au over 1.3 m in GK19-023 and 11.25 g/t Au over 1.5 m, 1.21 g/t Au over 1.5 m, 0.36 g/t Au over 12.3 m and 2.36 g/t Au over 1.5 m in GK19-025. Another high-grade intersection occurs in drill hole GK19-018 with 11.52 g/t Au over 3.0 m associated with quartz iron carbonate veining at a vertical depth of 18 m below surface and 100 m to the south of the main zone. Warrior Gold is reviewing the geological and structural data in the footwall area to better understand the controls and continuity of this new mineralization.

Drilling Contract, Analytical Protocol and QA/QC

The Fall 2019 drilling contract was awarded to SMP Drilling based in Rouyn, Quebec. The drill hole diameter is NQ. Drilling took place from the end of October to mid-November 2019.

Program design, management, and Quality Control/Quality Assurance were conducted by Warrior Gold's exploration group under the guidance of Tom Neelands, P.Geo., the Company's Qualified Person and with support from Melissa Render, P.Geo., Principal Consultant. Miguel Nassif, PhD, supervised all aspects of the core logging which included: core orientation, photography, geology, structural measurements, magnetic susceptibility, core recovery and the insertion of standards and blanks. Standards were obtained from Analytical Solutions Ltd. and the QA/QC results were reviewed by N. Pastakia. Technical support for this disclosure was also provided by Susan Lomas, P.Geo., of Lions Gate Geological Consulting Inc. (LGGC).

Drill core samples were cut by diamond saw at the Toburn Core Cutting facilities adjacent to the Warrior Gold core logging facilities in the town of Kirkland Lake. Field duplicate samples, blank rock samples and certified reference materials were inserted into the sample sequence at a frequency of one per 20 samples, except in GK019-016 and -017 where QAQC was mistakenly omitted. A halved core sample was left in the core box with the other half core sampled and transported by Warrior Gold's personnel in securely sealed bags to ALS Limited's sample preparation laboratory in Timmins, Ontario. After sample preparation, samples were shipped to ALS's Vancouver facility for gold and ICP analysis. Gold assays greater than three g/t are re-assayed on a 30 g split by fire assay with a gravimetric finish. ALS is a certified and accredited laboratory service. ALS routinely inserts certified gold reference materials, blanks and pulp duplicates, and results of all QC samples are reported.

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Tom Neelands, P.Geo., the Chief Geologist for Warrior Gold, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Table 1: Significant assay intercepts and geology

Drill Hole Zone From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Grade (Au g/t) GK19-016 A Zone 53.8 55.3 1.5 0.26 GK19-017 A Zone 84.5 86.0 1.5 0.70 GK19-018 FW Area 23.5 26.5 3.0 11.52 A Zone 191.5 202.0 10.5 0.50 GK19-019 A Zone 199.0 209.8 10.8 1.49 GK19-020 A Zone 35.2 36.7 1.5 0.40 GK19-021 A Zone 102.0 103.5 1.5 0.14 GK19-022 A Zone FW 200.8 202.8 2.0 0.37 A Zone 253.8 258.0 4.2 2.82 GK19-023 A Zone FW 67.7 69.0 1.3 1.37 A Zone 104.5 125.5 21.0 0.58 Including 104.5 106.0 1.5 4.36 GK19-024 A Zone





NSV GK19-025 A Zone FW 74.0 75.5 1.5 11.25 A Zone FW 89.5 91.0 1.5 1.21 A Zone FW 102.2 114.5 12.3 0.36 A Zone FW 147.0 148.5 1.5 2.36 A Zone 158.0 163.6 5.6 3.27

Intervals have been presented in core length. The true widths are estimated to be 30% to 60% of the downhole

length when hole and dips of the mineralized horizons are considered

length when hole and dips of the mineralized horizons are considered Intercepts occur within the interpreted extents of the major structures

Assay results as presented have not been capped

Abbreviations: ser = sericite, fe carb = iron carbonate, qtz = quartz, NSV = no significant values, FW = Footwall

Table 2. Drill Hole Collar Data

Drill Hole Northing (m) Easting (m) Elevation (m) Length

(m) Azimuth (deg) Dip (deg) GK19-016 5338683.80 573754.30 325.87 138.10 024º - 44º GK19-017 5338684.00 573753.90 325.86 190.05 025º - 54º GK19-018 5338626.30 573719.60 322.32 260.62 016º - 45º GK19-019 5338665.10 573641.50 319.95 255.13 025º - 50º GK19-020 5338629.20 573797.80 323.17 200.81 022º - 44º GK19-021 5338626.50 573797.80 323.17 185.91 022º - 59º GK19-022 5338654.20 573560.40 317.70 309.16 028º - 50º GK19-023 5338699.90 573653.70 323.00 158.42 022º - 44º GK19-024 5338699.90 573653.70 323.00 152.93 020º - 59º GK19-025 5338701.00 573653.30 323.06 255.22 052º - 50º

About Warrior Gold Inc.

Warrior Gold is a TSX Venture Exchange-listed Company that owns the Goodfish-Kirana Property located five km from the Town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The Property is located in the historic Kirkland Lake Gold Camp which is situated in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt, recognized as one of the world's highest grade greenstone belts with over 200 million ounces of gold produced to date.

The Goodfish-Kirana Property is 11.5 km long by roughly three km wide (34 km2) and contains three major structural trends: the east-west trending Kirana Deformation Zone; the northeast-trending Goodfish Deformation Zone; and the Victoria Creek Deformation Zone. The Property contains numerous historical gold showings, as well as 18 historical pits and shafts.

