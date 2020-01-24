Minsud Announces Management Changes

TSX-V: MSR

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2020 - Minsud Resources Corp. (TSX-V: MSR) ("Minsud" or the "Company") announces that Howard Coates has resigned as Vice President of Exploration and a Director of the Company. Paul Andersen has been appointed, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, to fill the vacancy on the board created by the resignation Howard Coates. Mario Alfaro has replaced Howard Coates as the Vice President of Exploration of the Company.

Paul Andersen has resigned as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company. Michael Johnston has replaced Paul Andersen as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company and Ramiro Massa has been appointed the Corporate Secretary of the Company, each subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company would like to thank Howard Coates for his outstanding service and dedication to the Company and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

Mr. Andersen has over 25 years of experience as a director and senior officer of numerous private and public companies. His mining experience spans two decades and covers entities in South America, North America and Africa.

Mr. Johnston is a graduate of Western University, and joined Forbes Andersen LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants in 2004 and became a partner in 2012. Mr. Johnston has over 12 years of experience with both private and public companies in various capacities, including that of Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Massa is an accountant and began his professional career at Pricewaterhousecoopers. Mr. Massa has worked as Controller at Minera Sud Argentina S.A., the operating subsidiary of the Company, for more than 10 years. Mr. Massa holds a degree in Business Administration from the Universidad Catolica Argentina.

Mr. Alfaro is a Professional Consultant Geologist with over fifty five years of experience in the mineral industry. Mr. Alfaro specializes in porphyry copper-gold and epithermal ore deposits, resources and ore reserves estimates, due diligence, project generation, property acquisition and joint ventures, evaluations, and qualifying technical reports. Mr. Alfaro has been involved in development and implementation of exploration strategies and programs for projects situated in South and Central America, Europe and Asia. Mr. Alfaro also has experience working for major international mining companies as a consultant and as a Chief Geologist in South and Central America. Mr. Alfaro is a Qualified Person in Resources and in Ore Reserves, Geology (Chile 0262). Mr. Alfaro is a lecturer and professor of metallogeny and explorations at the Universidad del Desarrollo (UDD) in Chile, and has provided workshops about porphyry and epithermal ore deposits in South and Central America, Mexico and South Africa. Mr. Alfaro holds a degree in economic geology from the Universidad de Chile.

