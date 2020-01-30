Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 December 2019

PERTH, Jan. 30, 2020 - Bannerman Resources Ltd. (ASX:BMN, QTCQB:BNNLF, NSX:BMN) (“Bannerman” or “the Company”) is pleased to report on a further disciplined quarter in which Bannerman has cost-efficiently invested into high-impact optimisation opportunities at its Etango Uranium Project in Namibia.

HIGHLIGHTS

Etango Project optimisation focused on high-impact outcomes

° Heap Leach Demonstration Plant recommissioned to progress Membrane Study Testwork to Definitive Feasibility Study level



° Evaluation of project scaling and scope opportunities under various development parameters and market conditions

Uranium market driven by key uncertainties, whilst inventories tighten

° US Nuclear Fuel Working Group recommendations unresolved



° Iran tensions increase risk that sanctions waivers will not be renewed



° Utilities continue to underbuy, tightening inventories



° Sector running an approx. 20 million pound U 3 O 8 annual deficit at unsustainable prices

Appointment of highly experienced Chief Financial Officer, Mr Rob Orr

° Mr Orr brings 30 years’ experience in resources industry



° Strengthens Bannerman’s team across capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, project development, contract negotiation and mining operations

Strong cash balance of A$5.3m at quarter end

Bannerman’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Brandon Munro, said, “Uranium investors will remember 2019 as a disappointing year, with the sector dogged by continuing uncertainty resulting from the section 232 trade action in the US, topped off by tensions in Iran weighing on utility procurement decisions. Nonetheless, the nuclear power industry had a good year, with its output exceeding 2011 levels and the forward outlook strengthened. Bannerman has continued to identify high-impact value addition opportunities at its Etango Uranium Project in Namibia, whilst maintaining a strong cash position and disciplined fiscal approach. In this way, we believe we are best positioning our business for a sustained recovery in the sector whilst continuing our approach of preserving shareholder value.”

