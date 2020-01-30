Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. Appoints a New Chief Financial Officer

Toronto, January 30, 2020 - Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: JUB) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Keith Li, as its Chief Financial Officer effective January 30, 2020.

Appointment of Keith Li as Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Li is a finance professional with over 10 years of corporate accounting and audit experience. He specializes in providing management advisory services, accounting and regulatory compliance services to companies in a number of industries. Mr. Li began his career in the public accounting sector as an auditor and had also held senior level positions for several publicly held and private companies. Mr. Li is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McGill University.

For further information contact:

Name: Summer Becker - Director

Office: (416) 364-0042

Email: thebeckergroup@bellnet.ca

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which address future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The Corporation's actual results, programs and financial position could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Corporation's control. These factors include: the availability of funds; the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties, the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data, the uncertainties of resource and reserve estimations, receipt and security of mineral property titles; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, fluctuations in metal prices; currency fluctuations; and general market and industry conditions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Corporation's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

