Rumble Resources Ltd: High Grade Gold Discovery at the Western Queen Project

Perth, Australia - Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is pleased to announce results from RC, diamond core drilling and down-hole geophysical surveys at the Western Queen Project located north-west of Mt Magnet, Western Australia.Western Queen Central Deposit - Gold 300m Down-plunge and OpenRumble completed 3 step out RC/Diamond drill holes 54m, 180m and 300m along strike from the historic high-grade gold intersection WQD-1072 (6.3m @ 36.06 g/t Au), intersecting gold in all holes demonstrating the gold mineralising system extends at least 300m and is open.o WQRC007D - 6m @ 34.24 g/t Au from 354m- Very strong gold continuity 54m down-plunge from WQD-1072- DHEM Survey - An off-hole conductor related to the high-grade gold lies below and north of the drill-hole and correlates with a historic high-grade gold intersection (WQD- 1089 - 11.8m @ 16.08 g/t Au)o WQRC020D - 4.4m @ 3.22 g/t Au from 349.9m- Strong gold continuity a further 190m down-plunge & along strike from WQD-1072- DHEM survey incomplete - Area below hole not surveyed, however based on the position of conductors related to high-grade gold mineralisation in WQRC007D, it is interpreted that higher-grade gold mineralisation lies below the current drilling and will be tested in upcoming drillingo WQRC023D - 5.4m @ 5.11 g/t Au from 365.5m- Strong gold continuity a further 310m down-plunge & along strike from WQD-1072- DHEM Survey - A significant off hole conductor lies below the drill-hole intercept and based on the position of conductors related to high-grade gold mineralisation in WQRC007D it is interpreted that higher-grade gold mineralisation lies below the current drilling. This conductor will be tested in upcoming drilling Important: Mineralisation is completely open southwest along strike/down plunge and WQRC020D & WQRC023D are the only step out holes completed.Western Princess - New High-Grade Gold Shoot Discovery- A new high-grade gold shallow shoot has been discovered between the Western Queen Central and Western Queen South Historical Pits returning:o WQRC011 - 3m @ 19.9 g/t Au from 8mImportant: The new zone is open to the south and down plunge North of the Western Queen Central deposit - New High-Grade Gold Zone- North of historic drill hole (QNC-10310-1- 6m @ 37.34 g/t Au from 50m) drilling intersected a new high-grade gold zone:o WQRC002 - 1m @ 11.8 g/t Au from 103mImportant: No drilling has been completed north of drill-hole WQRC002Western Queen Central South Zone- Infill and extension RC drilling completed returned multiple shallow gold intersections highlighting potential for an oxide (soft) gold resource from surface including:o WQRC004 - 5m @ 6.5g/t Au from 30mo WQRC005 - 4m @ 4.3 g/t Au from 10mo WQRC008 - 19m @ 1.51 g/t Au from 2mNext Steps- Drilling imminent to test interpreted higher-grade gold zone below WQRC020D & WQRC023DTo view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3781QF63





About Rumble Resources Ltd:



Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011. Rumble was established with the aim of adding significant value to its current gold and base metal assets and will continue to look at mineral acquisition opportunities both in Australia and abroad.





Source:



Rumble Resources Ltd.





Contact:

Shane Sikora Managing Director Email: enquiries@rumbleresources.com.au Phone: +61-8-6555-3980 Website: www.rumbleresources.com.au