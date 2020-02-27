Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Belmont Resources Inc. PDAC 2020

27.02.2020  |  Accesswire

Hello Investor:

VANCOUVER, February 27, 2020 - Belmont Resources Inc (TSXV:BEA) Belmont will be once again exhibiting at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC) - Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front St. W., Toronto, Ontario - Sunday March 1, 2020 to Wednesday March 4, 2020.

We would like to invite you to meet the Belmont Resources team, celebrating 40+ years of being in business, at Booth #2819 (Zimtu Capital & Associates)

Belmont Resources Inc. (TSX.V: BEA)
Exhibit Hours - South Building, Level 800
Sunday, March 1 - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Monday, March 2 - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday, March 3 - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday, March 4 - 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

PDAC is proud to be the leading voice of Canada's mineral exploration and development community since 1932. PDAC's 2020 Convention is expecting to welcome more than 25,000 attendees from 132 countries. PDAC will provide current and prospective investors an opportunity to speak with management and consultants about the Company's growing acquisitions in the historic Greenwood-Republic Gold camp. Pick up your free copy of the Belmont's latest property information.

About Belmont Resources Inc.

Belmont Resources Inc. is a Canadian based resource company traded on the TSX-V under the symbol "BEA". The Company is systematically exploring and acquiring Gold properties in Southern British Columbia and Northern Washington State.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"George Sookochoff"

George Sookochoff, CEO/President
Ph: 604-683-6648
Email: george@belmontresources.com
Website: www.BelmontResources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Belmont Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/578317/Belmont-Resources-Inc-PDAC-2020


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Belmont Resources Inc.

Belmont Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2PLWB
CA0804995029
www.belmontresources.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap