Belmont Resources Inc. PDAC 2020

VANCOUVER, February 27, 2020 - Belmont Resources Inc (TSXV:BEA) Belmont will be once again exhibiting at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC) - Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front St. W., Toronto, Ontario - Sunday March 1, 2020 to Wednesday March 4, 2020.

We would like to invite you to meet the Belmont Resources team, celebrating 40+ years of being in business, at Booth #2819 (Zimtu Capital & Associates)

Belmont Resources Inc. (TSX.V: BEA)

Exhibit Hours - South Building, Level 800

Sunday, March 1 - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Monday, March 2 - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 3 - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 4 - 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

PDAC is proud to be the leading voice of Canada's mineral exploration and development community since 1932. PDAC's 2020 Convention is expecting to welcome more than 25,000 attendees from 132 countries. PDAC will provide current and prospective investors an opportunity to speak with management and consultants about the Company's growing acquisitions in the historic Greenwood-Republic Gold camp. Pick up your free copy of the Belmont's latest property information.

About Belmont Resources Inc.

Belmont Resources Inc. is a Canadian based resource company traded on the TSX-V under the symbol "BEA". The Company is systematically exploring and acquiring Gold properties in Southern British Columbia and Northern Washington State.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"George Sookochoff"

George Sookochoff, CEO/President

Ph: 604-683-6648

Email: george@belmontresources.com

Website: www.BelmontResources.com

