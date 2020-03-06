Cresval Reports on Annual General and Special Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, March 06, 2020 - Cresval Capital Corp. (“Cresval” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: CRV) reports the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting (the “Meeting”) held on March 4, 2020.



A total of 13,320,154 common shares, or 41.09% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy. The details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

Votes For Withheld Director Number Percentage Number Percentage Anthony Taylor 10,939,744 88.20% 1,464,000 11.80% Matt Wayrynen 10,939,744 88.20% 1,464,000 11.80% Lee Ann Wolfin 10,922,744 88.06% 1,481,000 11.94%

The shareholders approved all other matters as proposed. Cresval would like to thank its shareholders for their ongoing support.

About Cresval:

Cresval is a junior copper and precious metals exploration company actively involved in two 100% owned projects situated near the productive Bralorne Gold camp in southwestern British Columbia, consisting of the MIKE Property and the New Raven Property.

For more information please visit www.cresval.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Lee Ann Wolfin”

Lee Ann Wolfin

President and Chief Executive Officer

