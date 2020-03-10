Atlas Renewable Energy And Anglo American Announce The Largest Bilateral Solar Energy PPA In Brazil

Atlas Renewable Energy's Atlas Casablanca Solar Plant will supply 613GWh from 2022, being the largest bilateral large-scale solar energy purchase and sale contract in Brazil to date.

SÃO PAULO, March 10, 2020 /CNW/ -- Atlas Renewable Energy, a leading renewable energy company in Latin America along with British mining company Anglo American Plc, a leading global mining company, announced today the signing of the largest solar energy purchase and sale contract in Brazil with an investment of 881 Million Brazilian Reals. The clean energy supply will be through the Atlas Casablanca photovoltaic solar plant, located in the State of Minas Gerais, and is expected to supply about 9 TWh during the life of the contract with Anglo American for 15 years and will commence in 2022.

The Atlas Casablanca solar plant has an installed capacity of 330MW with more than 800,000 modules. The plant will produce enough energy to supply a city of 1.4 million inhabitants, according to the average consumption of a Brazilian family. This contract is part of Anglo American's strategy to use 100% renewable energy for its operations in Brazil as of 2022 and is part of Anglo American Sustainable Mining Plan which has among its goals to reduce by 30% its CO 2 emissions by 2030.

Atlas Renewable Energy will use bifacial modules in the Atlas Casablanca solar plant, a cutting-edge technology in the generation of solar energy. These novel solar panels are able to use the reflection of the sun's rays from their front and back sides, increasing the efficiency of the photoelectric conversion, and therefore increasing the energy generation and efficiency of the plant.

As part of its commitment to the State of Minas Gerais, Atlas Renewable Energy will develop, in conjunction with local communities, plans that contribute to the improvement of their living conditions. During the construction and operation of the Atlas Casablanca project, different labor training programs, especially developed for the female work force will be implemented and the hiring of local labor will be prioritized.

Wilfred Bruijn, CEO of Anglo American in Brazil, commented: "With this agreement and the contract for the construction of a wind power plant in Bahia signed in December, we will now be sourcing 90% of our energy from renewable sources, leading to a 40% reduction in CO 2 emissions associated with our activities."

Carlos Barrera, Atlas Renewable Energy CEO mentioned: "Atlas is leading in the new trend of providing clean energy directly to large energy consumers. The forms of supply are being transformed, making clean sources available to large companies, thus reducing their carbon footprint and production costs. Atlas is proud of pioneering, once again, the bilateral solar PPA in a new Latin American country. Our team was the first to implement a solar Private PPA in Chile some 8 years ago, and now we do so in Brazil. We would like to acknowledge and congratulate Anglo-American's leadership for their commitment to become a more sustainable institution."

Luis Pita, General Manager of Atlas Renewable Energy for Brazil, emphasized: "This contract represents a leadership position by Anglo American to demonstrate its commitment to the use of renewable energy in its operations, as well as Atlas's ability to develop bilateral contracts for clean energy supply with top-level companies that share our interest in protecting and preserving the environment. The Atlas Casablanca project will be an important step in the development of the solar power in a state as important as Minas Gerais."

Luiz Ballester, Commercial Director for Atlas Renewable Energy in Brazil, also commented: "This project is an example of the added value that Atlas can offer thanks to our ability to create advantageous, low-cost and tailor-made solutions for industrial partners." Ballester, added: "The Brazilian industrial sector is not only conscious about maximizing its efficiency but also concerned about their carbon footprint, here is where a company like Atlas comes into play, we have the expertise and financial capabilities to provide a major differentiator for these companies by implementing clean energy solutions from development to the full operation."

About Atlas Renewable Energy

Atlas Renewable Energy is a renewable energy generation company that develops, builds, and operates renewable energy projects with long-term energy contracts across Latin America. The current company portfolio is 1.7GW of contracted projects in development, construction, or operational stages, and aims to expand by an additional 4GW in the next years.

Launched in early 2017, Atlas Renewable Energy includes an experienced team with the longest track record in the solar energy industry in Latin America. The company is recognized for its high standards in the development, construction, and operation of large-scale projects.

Atlas Renewable Energy is part of the Energy Fund IV, founded by Actis, a leading private equity investor in the energy sector of emerging markets. Actis has allocated some USD700m of equity in Atlas Renewable Energy to invest in long-term renewable energy contracted projects.

Atlas Renewable Energy's growth is focused on the leading emerging markets and economies of Latin America, using its proven development, commercialization, and structuring know-how to bring clean energy to the region. By actively engaging with the community and stakeholders at the center of its project strategy, the company works every day to provide Latin America with a cleaner future.

To know more about Atlas Renewable Energy, visit: http://www.atlasrenewableenergy.com/

About Anglo American

Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive mining operations and undeveloped resources provides the metals and minerals that enable a cleaner, more electrified world and that meet the fast-growing consumer-driven demands of the world's developed and maturing economies. With our people at the heart of our business, we use innovative practices and the latest technologies to discover new resources and mine, process, move and market our products to our customers around the world – safely, responsibly and sustainably.

As a responsible miner – of diamonds (through De Beers), copper, platinum group metals, iron ore, coal and nickel – we are the custodians of what are precious natural resources. We work together with our business partners and diverse stakeholders to unlock the sustainable value that those resources represent for our shareholders, the communities and countries in which we operate, and for society as a whole. Anglo American is re-imagining mining to improve people's lives.

Learn more here, www.angloamerican.com

Media Contacts

Diana Castellanos, Marketing and Communications Manager, Atlas Renewable Energy

Email: dcastellanos@atlasren.com

Andressa Quadros, BCW

Email: andressa.quadros@bcw-global.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlas-renewable-energy-and-anglo-american-announce-the-largest-bilateral-solar-energy-ppa-in-brazil-301021004.html

SOURCE Atlas Renewable Energy