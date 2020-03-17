Olivut Resources Ltd. Announces Change To Annual General And Special Meeting Location

TORONTO, March 17, 2020 - Olivut Resources Ltd. (“Olivut” or the “Company”) (TSXV:OLV) announces today that its annual general and special meeting (the “Meeting”) of holders of common shares of the Company, which was originally to be held on March 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) at the offices of Stikeman Elliott LLP will now be held at the Company’s offices on March 25, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. (Mountain Time).

Due to ongoing concerns regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our communities, other shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, the Company strongly encourages that all shareholders wishing to listen to the Meeting do so by calling the number below. The Company strongly encourages that all shareholders vote prior to the Meeting. We intend to hold the Meeting in person; however, we are actively monitoring the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. In light of the rapidly evolving news and guidelines related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, we ask that, in considering whether to attend the Meeting, shareholders follow the instructions of the Public Health Agency of Canada (https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/coronavirus-disease-covid-19.html) and all additional provincial and local instructions. We ask that shareholders not attend the Meeting in person if experiencing cold or flu-like systems, or if a shareholder or someone the shareholder has been in close contact with has travelled to/from outside of Canada within the 14 days prior to the Meeting.

Shareholders are reminded that there are a number of voting methods available to them, including:

Submitting a proxy over the internet at www.investorvote.com;

Submitting a proxy by telephone (North America – 1-866-732-8683 or Internationally – 312-588-4290); and

By mail, fax or email by completing and returning a signed proxy using the instructions provided in the Company’s Form of Proxy, which has been made available on SEDAR.

Shareholders may use the following information to listen to the Meeting via conference call:

Dial-In Numbers:

Toll-Free: 1-800-969-9731

Confirmation Code: 2960893

The Meeting will be held on March 25, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. (Mountain Time) at the offices of the Company located at:

14 Mountain Park Properties

27010 Highway 16

Jasper East, Alberta

The Company has filed an amended notice of meeting and notice of availability of proxy materials on SEDAR and both have been made available to shareholders for download. Anyone not attending the Meeting in person will not be able to participate.

The Company apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

Olivut is a diamond exploration company with a 100% mineral interest in the HOAM Project (the “HOAM Project”) and an option to earn 50% interest in the Horton Project, both projects being located in Canada’s Northwest Territories. Please visit www.olivut.com for detailed corporate and project information.

This news release is intended for distribution in Canada only and is not intended for distribution to United States newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

This communication to shareholders and the public contains certain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such statements.

Leni Keough, P.Geo.

President and Chief Executive Officer

