Canadian Palladium Continues to Intersect Excellent Palladium Grades at East Bull

Vancouver, April 17, 2020 - Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (CSE: BULL) (OTCQB: DCNNF) (FSE: DCR1) (formerly 21C Metals Inc.) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the analytical sample complete results for diamond drill holes EB-20-01 to EB-20-06 and the partial results of EB-20-07 on it's East Bull Palladium Property, 90 kilometres west of Sudbury, Ontario. The company has completed 10 diamond drill holes (1841 metres) prior to shutting down with the Covid-19 pandemic. All 10 holes have been sampled and the samples have been delivered to Activation Laboratories in Ancaster, Ontario.

Diamond Drill Statistics (NAD 83)

HOLE-ID UTM_E UTM_N Elevation LENGTH

Metres AZIMUTH DIP EB-20-01 405253 5141487 356 101 180 -45 EB-20-02 405253 5141487 356 200 180 -70 EB-20-03 405210 5141482 355 149 180 -45 EB-20-04 405303 5141559 364.28 200 180 -70 EB-20-05 405414 5141711 374 269 180 -50 EB-20-06 405265 5141538 360 170 180 -50 EB-20-07 405369 5141562 382 170 180 -45 EB-20-08 405369 5141562 382 179 180 -70 EB-20-09 405497 5141589 379 200 180 -70 EB-20-10 405608 5141577 381.09 203 180 -70

The diamond drilling to date has focused on the east end of the Valhalla Zone testing the Palladium zone to determine if there are structural controls and continuity downdip and along strike within the inferred resource (See Press Release July 3, 2019). Previous work had indicated a relationship of chalcopyrite and Palladium values, with the results returned to date there seems to be Palladium values in some cases that are not related to visible chalcopyrite. When the program recommences additional sampling and analysis will be completed to assess this possibility. The initial three holes of the 2020 diamond drill program evaluated a strike length of ~50 metres testing 50 to 75 metres below surface.

Significant Diamond Drill Intercepts

Hole From Metres To Metres Length Metres Palladium

Grams/Ton EB-20-01 28.0 38.0 10.0 2.50 includes 28.0 35.0 7.0 3.32 EB-20-02 37.0 42.0 5.0 1.14 EB-20-03 27.0 38.0 11.0 1.61 includes 27.0 31.0 4.0 3.63 EB-20-06 70.0 74.0 4.0 0.78 EB-20-07 109.0 118.0 9.0 2.14 includes 109.0 115.0 6.0 2.82

Individual Intercepts of EB-20-01 to EB-20-07

Note: 1000 ppb equals 1 gram/ton

Hole From Metres To Metres Length Metres PD ppb PT ppb AU ppb Comments EB-20-01 28.00 38.00 10.0 2500 includes 28.00 29.00 1.00 2830 1810 75 First sample, need to add samples above " 29.00 30.00 1.00 5040 2650 230 " 30.00 31.00 1.00 5530 2670 454 " Duplicate of 587753 5760 2620 466 " 31.00 32.00 1.00 2620 1010 170 " 32.00 33.00 1.00 3840 1370 173 " 33.00 34.00 1.00 2010 671 120 " 34.00 35.00 1.00 1260 421 135 " 35.00 36.00 1.00 968 272 51 " 36.00 37.00 1.00 198 83 12 " Standard CDN-PGMS-19 465 115 214 " 37.00 38.00 1.00 639 296 36 EB-20-02 37.0 42.0 5.0 1136 includes 37.00 38.00 1.0 1230 470 49 First sample, need to add samples above " 38.00 39.00 1.0 1410 435 60 " 39.00 40.00 1.0 785 261 61 " 40.00 41.00 1.0 1940 670 62 Standard CDN-PGMS-19 504 118 219 includes 41.00 42.00 1.0 317 88 25 EB-20-03 27.00 38.0 11.0 1613 includes 27.00 31.0 4.0 3627 includes 27.00 28.00 1.00 941 447 21 First sample, need to add samples above " 28.00 29.00 1.00 4310 2560 177 " 29.00 30.00 1.00 2880 1360 225 " 30.00 31.00 1.00 2020 833 56 " Duplicate of 587689 2230 912 49 " 31.00 32.00 1.00 813 289 51 " 32.00 33.00 1.00 1330 496 60 " 33.00 34.00 1.00 821 262 48 " 34.00 35.00 1.00 1020 312 83 " 35.00 36.00 1.00 1270 378 73 " 36.00 37.00 1.00 778 211 112 " 37.00 38.00 1.00 1460 447 109 EB-20-04 No significant Values Additional samples required EB-20-05 No significant Values Additional samples required EB-20-06 70.00 74.00 4.00 784 includes 70.00 71.00 1.00 535 123 17 Additional samples required " 71.00 72.00 1.00 1390 395 71 " 72.00 73.00 1.00 356 90 20 " 73.00 74.00 1.00 853 270 55 EB-20-07 58.00 59.00 1.00 4010 2130 24 70.00 71.00 1.00 1250 493 79 109.00 118.00 9.00 2141 includes 109.00 115.00 6.00 2823 includes 109.00 110.00 1.00 2310 428 91 Standard 488 105 202 " 110.00 111.00 1.00 1450 682 284 " 111.00 112.00 1.00 509 453 15 " 112.00 113.00 1.00 8190 3010 264 " 113.00 114.00 1.00 731 361 289 " 114.00 115.00 1.00 3750 1430 140 " 115.00 116.00 1.00 785 438 49 " 116.00 117.00 1.00 811 332 55 " 117.00 118.00 1.00 735 271 88 Last sample reported 118.00 to 119.00. 18.0 metres of assays to be returned.

Individual demarked samples were sawn in half, bagged, sealed and transported by courier to Activation Laboratories (ISO/IEC 17025 Certified) in Ancaster Ontario. Duplicates and standards were introduced to the sample stream as illustrated. Each sample was analysed using the Activation Laboratories codes RX1, 1C-OES 50 g (Au, Pt, Pd); 1F2 Total Digestion ICP.

Intercept widths are core width there is insufficient 2020 drilling to determine true width.

Canadian Palladium intends to analyse significant Palladium zones for rhodium.

The diamond drill program will recommence once the geological staff and diamond drillers determine the risk of the Covid-19 pandemic has abated.

Mr. Garry Clark, P. Geo., of Clark Exploration Consulting, is the "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101, who has reviewed and approved the technical content in this press release.

Wayne Tisdale commented, "I am excited by the results we have received from the first holes. Our geological team is gathering excellent information from present diamond drilling and we look forward to the results of the aggressive diamond drill program."

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc.

Wayne Tisdale, President and CEO

T: (604) 639-4472

Reader Advisory

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the proposed timing and completion of the private placement and the proposed use of proceeds from the private placement. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada and globally; industry conditions, including governmental regulation and environmental regulation; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; liabilities inherent in water disposal facility operations; competition for, among other things, skilled personnel and supplies; incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions; geological, technical, processing and transportation problems; changes in tax laws and incentive programs; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and dispositions; and the other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54554