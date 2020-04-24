Select Sands to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings on April 28

Vancouver, April 24, 2020 - Select Sands Corp. ("Select Sands" or the "Company") (TSXV:SNS) | (OTC:SLSDF) will release financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 after market close on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

A recording of management's related comments will be posted to the Company's website on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Investors interested in having a follow-up discussion with Select Sands' management are encouraged to arrange a specific time for a call by contacting Arlen Hansen at Kin Communications at (604) 684-6730.

About Select Sands Corp.

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company and is currently in production at its 100% owned, 520-acre Northern White, Tier-1, silica sands property located near Sandtown, Arkansas, U.S.A. Select Sands' goal is to become a key supplier of premium industrial silica sand and frac sand to North American markets. Select Sands' has a significant logistical advantage of being significantly closer to oil and gas markets located in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana than sources of similar sands from the Wisconsin area.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information about Select Sands Corp., please visit www.selectsandscorp.com or contact:

Zigurds Vitols

President & CEO

Phone: (844) 806-7313

Investor Relations:

Kin Communications

Arlen Hansen

SNS@kincommunications.com

Phone: (604) 684-6730

