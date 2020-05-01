Menü Artikel
Cann Global Limited: Quarterly Activities Report

00:42 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Sydney, Australia - In October 2019, Austrade published a report on Australia's food innovators which Cann Global Ltd. (ASX:CGB), through its subsidiaries T12 and HHC, is very excited to be a part of.

"Renowned for clean, green and safe food production, Australia provides a strong foundation for developing ground-breaking products and technologies. Strong expertise has been developed through the country's world-leading research institutions, advantageous positioning in high-growth export markets, and established commercial success with global business partners.

As a thriving global hub for agriculture and food, Australia invests in food innovation to build a sustainable and healthy future for all, with approximately two-thirds of total production exported to other markets.

Australia is also investing in other categories of food products and experiences that align with increasing consumer demand for "better-for-you" foods. As consumers become more health conscious, the food industry is developing new methods to innovate, refine and reinvent their products."

The superfood industry is booming and CGB is at the forefront and ready to meet consumers' demand nationally and internationally as T12, led by the Edwards family, keeps developing exciting new products.

To view the full quarterly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/RAUKX7NW



About Cann Global Limited:

Cann Global Ltd.'s (ASX:CGB) primary focus is to legally grow and cultivate hemp to research and develop medicinal cannabis products to service an increasing demand in the Australian and global markets.

Cann Global Ltd. has a 100% shareholding in Medical Cannabis Ltd (MCL) and a management agreement with Medcan Australia Pty Ltd (Medcan) which operate a business cultivating, researching, developing and soon to be distributing medicinal cannabis products in Australia. Our Medical Cannabis division has been a key value driver for the Group.

The Group also retains an interest in its existing Bauxite Projects.



Source:

Cann Global Ltd.



Contact:

Cann Global Ltd. Neil Sweeney, Media and Investor Relations T: +61-2-8379-1832 E: media@canngloballimited.com WWW: www.canngloballimited.com


