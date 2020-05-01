Cann Global Limited: Quarterly Activities Report

Sydney, Australia - In October 2019, Austrade published a report on Australia's food innovators which Cann Global Ltd. (ASX:CGB), through its subsidiaries T12 and HHC, is very excited to be a part of."Renowned for clean, green and safe food production, Australia provides a strong foundation for developing ground-breaking products and technologies. Strong expertise has been developed through the country's world-leading research institutions, advantageous positioning in high-growth export markets, and established commercial success with global business partners.As a thriving global hub for agriculture and food, Australia invests in food innovation to build a sustainable and healthy future for all, with approximately two-thirds of total production exported to other markets.Australia is also investing in other categories of food products and experiences that align with increasing consumer demand for "better-for-you" foods. As consumers become more health conscious, the food industry is developing new methods to innovate, refine and reinvent their products."The superfood industry is booming and CGB is at the forefront and ready to meet consumers' demand nationally and internationally as T12, led by the Edwards family, keeps developing exciting new products.To view the full quarterly report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/RAUKX7NW





