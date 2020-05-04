Skeena Resources to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com May 7th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com



VANCOUVER, May 4, 2020 - Skeena Resources (TSX.V: SKE, OTCQX: SKREF), based in Vancouver, focused on mining exploration and development in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada, today announced that Kelly Earle, Vice President, Communications, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on May 7th.

DATE: Thursday, May 7th, 2020

TIME: 9:30 AM PT / 12:30 PM ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/MayResourceVIC-PR

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Skeena released a PEA for the past-producing Eskay Creek gold-silver project in November 2019 with highlights of a combined Indicated and Inferred 4Moz, 4.4 g/t AuEq open-pit resource, an after-tax NPV 5% of C638M, 51% IRR and a 1.2-year payback.

of C638M, 51% IRR and a 1.2-year payback. Skeena Intersects 314.07 g/t AuEq over 2.21 m in new Lower Mudstone horizon at Eskay Creek.

Skeena is aggressively advancing towards the completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study with a target to release in H1 2021.

Skeena plans to continue to release drill results from Eskay Creek. A combined 30,000 metres of infill and exploration drilling is planned for 2020.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing prospective precious metal properties in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada.

The Company's primary activities are the exploration and development of the past-producing Eskay Creek mine, which contains a combined Indicated and Inferred 4Moz, 4.4 g/t gold-equivalent open-pit resource.

The Company recently completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on Eskay Creek which highlights an after-tax NPV 5% of C$638M, 51% IRR and a 1.2-year payback. Skeena is also exploring the past-producing Snip gold mine.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation, including, among other things, information with respect to this presentation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "could" or "would". Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical information in this presentation is Paul Geddes P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration & Resource Development, who has approved the technical information included herein. Any reference to historical estimates and resources should not be relied upon. These are not current and a Q.P. has not done sufficient work to classify these historical estimate and Skeena Resources Ltd. is not treating the historical estimate as a current resource estimate.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

