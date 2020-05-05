Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Great Panther to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 7, 2020

00:04 Uhr  |  CNW

NYSE American: GPL | TSX: GPR

VANCOUVER, May 4, 2020 - Great Panther Mining Ltd. (TSX:GPR; NYSE-A:GPL) ("Great Panther" or "the Company") has scheduled the release of its first quarter 2020 financial results for Thursday, May 7, 2020 after market close.

A conference call and webcast will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 7.30am PDT/10.30am EDT. Shareholders, analysts, investors and media are invited to join the live webcast and conference call by logging in or calling in five minutes prior to the start time.

Live webcast and registration: www.greatpanther.com

Vancouver:

+ 1 604 638 5340

U.S. and Canada toll-free:

+ 1 800 319 4610

International toll:

+ 1 604 638 5340

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Webcasts section of Great Panther's website approximately one hour after the conference call. Audio replay will be available for four weeks by calling the numbers below using the replay access code 4525.

Vancouver:

+ 1 604 638 9010

U.S. and Canada toll-free:

+ 1 800 319 6413

International Toll:

+ 1 604 638 9010

ABOUT GREAT PANTHER

Great Panther Mining Ltd. is a Vancouver-based intermediate gold and silver mining and exploration company. Great Panther's operations include the Tucano Gold Mine in Brazil, and the Topia Mine and Guanajuato Mine Complex, comprising the San Ignacio and Guanajuato mines, in Mexico. It also owns the Coricancha Mine in Peru which is currently on care and maintenance. Great Panther trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange trading under the symbol GPR, and on the NYSE American under the symbol GPL.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/great-panther-to-report-first-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-may-7-2020-301052350.html

SOURCE Great Panther Mining Ltd.



Contact
Meghan Brown, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel: 778 899 0518, mobile: 236 558 4485, email mbrown@greatpanther.com, www.greatpanther.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Great Panther Mining Ltd.

Great Panther Mining Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0YH8Q
CA39115V1013
www.greatpanther.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap