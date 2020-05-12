Mistango Announces Eric Sprott Led $2M Financing

TORONTO, May 12, 2020 - Mistango River Resources Inc. (CSE: MIS, "Mistango" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an up to $2,000,000 non-brokered flow-through ("FT") private placement financing that will be led by Eric Sprott as the lead order for $1,500,000.

"We are excited to announce yet another financing from Mr. Sprott, who continues to invest in Mistango, its assets and its team. This additional capital will be devoted to the exploration and drilling of our Eby-Baldwin property which is contiguous Kirkland Lake Gold's Macassa Project and forms the western extension of numerous major structures, including the Amalgamated, Main and Cadillac breaks," said Stephen Stewart, Director of Mistango River Resources.

Terms of the financing as follows:

FT units priced at 27.5 cents consisting of one flow through common share plus one half warrant, each full warrant being exercisable into one common share at 35 cents for 2 years.

Accredited investors interested in participating in this private placement should contact Stephen Stewart directly.

Mistango is a Canadian-based exploration and development company focusing on its Eby-Baldwin and Omega Mine projects near Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

