Canadian Palladium's Valhalla Zone Continues to Yield Consistent Palladium Results at East Bull

Vancouver, May 13, 2020 - Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (CSE: BULL) (OTCQB: DCNNF) (FSE: DCR1) (formerly 21C Metals Inc.) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the analytical sample complete results for diamond drill holes EB-20-01 to EB-20-10 (EB-20-11 paused) on it's East Bull Palladium Property, 90 kilometres west of Sudbury, Ontario. The Company has completed 10 diamond drill holes (1841 metres) prior to shutting down with the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, the MT survey previously announced has been completed and is being interpreted.

The diamond drilling to date has focused on the east end of the Valhalla Zone testing the Palladium zone to determine if there are structural controls and continuity downdip and along strike within the inferred resource (see press release dated July 3, 2019).

Significant Diamond Drill Intercepts

Hole From Metres To Metres Length Metres Palladium

Grams/Ton

EB-20-01 28.0 38.0 10.0 2.50 1.12 includes 28.0 35.0 7.0 3.32 1.51 EB-20-02 37.0 42.0 5.0 1.14 0.39 EB-20-03 27.0 38.0 11.0 1.61 0.69 includes 27.0 31.0 4.0 3.63 1.31 EB-20-06 70.0 74.0 4.0 0.78 0.22 EB-20-07 109.0 118.0 9.0 2.14 0.82 includes 109.0 115.0 6.0 2.82 1.06

124.00 134.00 10.00 0.55 0.22 EB-20_08 66.00 71.00 5.00 0.62 0.30 EB-20-09 58.00 62.99 4.00 0.92 0.90

Highlighted results are recent

Individual Intercepts of EB-20-01 to EB-20-10

Note: 1000 ppb equals 1 gram/ton

Hole From Metres To Metres Length Metres PD ppb PT ppb AU ppb Comments EB-20-01 28.00 38.00 10.0 2500







28.00 29.00 1.00 2830 1810 75 First sample, need to add samples above

29.00 30.00 1.00 5040 2650 230



30.00 31.00 1.00 5530 2670 454



Duplicate of 587753 5760 2620 466



31.00 32.00 1.00 2620 1010 170



32.00 33.00 1.00 3840 1370 173



33.00 34.00 1.00 2010 671 120



34.00 35.00 1.00 1260 421 135



35.00 36.00 1.00 968 272 51



36.00 37.00 1.00 198 83 12



Standard CDN-PGMS-19 465 115 214



37.00 38.00 1.00 639 296 36

EB-20-02 37.0 42.0 5.0 1136







37.00 38.00 1.0 1230 470 49 First sample, need to add samples above

38.00 39.00 1.0 1410 435 60



39.00 40.00 1.0 785 261 61



40.00 41.00 1.0 1940 670 62



Standard CDN-PGMS-19 504 118 219



41.00 42.00 1.0 317 88 25

EB-20-03 27.00 38.0 11.0 1613





includes 27.00 31.0 4.0 3627







27.00 28.00 1.00 941 447 21 First sample, need to add samples above

28.00 29.00 1.00 4310 2560 177



29.00 30.00 1.00 2880 1360 225



30.00 31.00 1.00 2020 833 56



Duplicate of 587689 2230 912 49



31.00 32.00 1.00 813 289 51



32.00 33.00 1.00 1330 496 60



33.00 34.00 1.00 821 262 48



34.00 35.00 1.00 1020 312 83



35.00 36.00 1.00 1270 378 73



36.00 37.00 1.00 778 211 112



37.00 38.00 1.00 1460 447 109

EB-20-04 No significant Values





Additional samples required EB-20-05 No significant Values





Additional samples required EB-20-06 70.00 74.00 4.00 784







70.00 71.00 1.00 535 123 17 Additional samples required

71.00 72.00 1.00 1390 395 71



72.00 73.00 1.00 356 90 20



73.00 74.00 1.00 853 270 55

EB-20-07 58.00 59.00 1.00 4010 2130 24



70.00 71.00 1.00 1250 493 79



109.00 118.00 9.00 2141





includes 109.00 115.00 6.00 2823







109.00 110.00 1.00 2310 428 91





Standard

488 105 202



110.00 111.00 1.00 1450 682 284



111.00 112.00 1.00 509 453 15



112.00 113.00 1.00 8190 3010 264



113.00 114.00 1.00 731 361 289



114.00 115.00 1.00 3750 1430 140



115.00 116.00 1.00 785 438 49



116.00 117.00 1.00 811 332 55



117.00 118.00 1.00 735 271 88



NEW REPORTING OF RESULTS BELOW



124.00 134.00 10.00 545 218 53



124.00 125.00 1.00 703 228 25



125.00 126.00 1.00 365 159 37



126.00 127.00 1.00 933 445 105



127.00 128.00 1.00 1290 580 140





Blank

6 < 5 < 2



128.00 129.00 1.00 476 229 78



129.00 130.00 1.00 107 51 17



130.00 131.00 1.00 450 160 32



131.00 132.00 1.00 219 71 15



132.00 133.00 1.00 626 193 52



133.00 134.00 1.00 190 65 32

EB-20_08 66.00 71.00 5.00 624 299 59



66.00 67.00 1.00 635 246 72



67.00 68.00 1.00 291 122 64



68.00 69.00 1.00 1560 843 66



69.00 70.00 1.00 149 40 46



70.00 71.00 1.00 483 246 48

EB-20-09 58.00 62.99 4.00 922 899 52



58.00 59.00 1.00 407 150 25



59.00 60.00 1.00 173 108 19



60.00 61.00 1.00 2900 1580 123



61.00 62.00 1.00 196 111 36



Duplicate of above 42 124 223

EB-20-10 No significant assays





Additional samples required EB-20-11 Paused at 80 metres





Not to Target Yet

Individual demarked samples were sawn in half, bagged, sealed and transported by courier to Activation Laboratories (ISO/IEC 17025 Certified) in Ancaster Ontario. Duplicates and standards were introduced to the sample stream as illustrated. Each sample was analysed using the Activation Laboratories codes RX1, 1C-OES 50 g (Au, Pt, Pd); 1F2 Total Digestion ICP.

Intercept widths are core width.

Diamond Drill Hole Statistics

HOLE-ID UTM_E UTM_N Elevation LENGTH AZIMUTH DIP COMMENT EB-20-01 405253 5141487 356 101 180 -45

EB-20-02 405253 5141487 356 200 180 -70

EB-20-03 405210 5141482 355 149 180 -45

EB-20-04 405303 5141559 364.28 200 180 -70

EB-20-05 405414 5141711 374 269 180 -50

EB-20-06 405265 5141538 360 170 180 -50

EB-20-07 405369 5141562 382 170 180 -45

EB-20-08 405369 5141562 382 179 180 -70

EB-20-09 405497 5141589 379 200 180 -70

EB-20-10 405608 5141577 381.09 203 180 -70

EB-20-11 405740 5141640 360 200 180 -70 In progress

NAD 1983

Canadian Palladium has sent the significant Palladium zones for rhodium for analyse.

The Company expects to recommence the diamond drill program within two weeks, provided there are no changes in the COVID-19 pandemic effects in the Sudbury area.

Mr. Garry Clark, P. Geo., of Clark Exploration Consulting, is the "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101, who has reviewed and approved the technical content in this press release.

Wayne Tisdale commented, "The results from the drilling to date have continued to be what was expected and we are learning more about the Palladium mineralization. Our geological team await the MT modelling they believe will help in the definition of further targets. We are excited about getting the program fully started again in the next few weeks."

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc.

Wayne Tisdale, President and CEO

T: (604) 639-4472



Reader Advisory

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the re-commencement of drilling, which has been temporarily suspended due to COVID-19. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada and globally; industry conditions, including governmental regulation and environmental regulation; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; liabilities inherent in water disposal facility operations; competition for, among other things, skilled personnel and supplies; incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions; geological, technical, processing and transportation problems; changes in tax laws and incentive programs; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and dispositions; and the other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

