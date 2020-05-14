Pure Gold Reports First Quarter Financial Results

VANCOUVER, May 13, 2020 - Pure Gold Mining Inc. (TSX-V: PGM, LSE: PUR) (“Pure Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements (“Financial Statements”) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 and the accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis are available for download on the Company’s website at www.puregoldmining.ca at under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.



Financial and Operating Highlights for the quarter and to date:

During the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company advanced construction and underground development activities at its 100%-owned Pure Gold Red Lake Mine Project (“RL Mine Project” or the “Project”). A summary of the highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and to date are as follows:

• Significantly advanced the RL Mine Project

In addition to support from a number of experienced local contractors, including First Nations partners, the Company is successfully advancing the recruitment process with approximately 60 hires completed for the site operations team, including management, technical staff, supervisors and operators, as well as placements in safety, environmental, and administration services.

Significant earthworks, road and utilities infrastructure upgrades, and equipment installation is currently underway on surface at the site. Detailed engineering in the process plant is 95% complete, and the company has placed purchase orders for long-lead items for 80% of packages, based on value. Underground development is proceeding ahead of schedule. As part of the test mining program, pre-production underground ramp development was initiated on December 12, 2019 and is progressing at an accelerated pace.

Engineering and Procurement activities continue at the Project, with only minor delays encountered to date while engineers and vendors transitioned to working remotely because of Covid-19. Operation at the site have been adapted to minimize the risk of virus transmission through new screening, sanitary, hygiene, and physical distancing procedures. Currently, the Project remains on track to deliver ore to the mill by the end of 2020.

• Ms. Maryse B?langer joins the Board of Directors.

In February 2020, Ms. Maryse B?langer joined the Board of Directors. Ms. B?langer brings over 30 years of experience with senior gold companies and strengths in operational excellence and efficiency, technical studies and services to the Board. She has provided oversight and project management support through some of the mining industry's key strategic acquisitions.

• Additional draw under Credit Facility

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company received a further US$19.6 million, net of a 2% original issue discount, under its Credit Facility with Sprott Lending. The Company currently has $78.7 million in cash on hand.

Selected Financial Data

The following selected financial data is derived from our Financial Statements and related notes thereto for the periods indicated, as prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Details of these results are described in the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

For the three

months ended

March 31, 2020 For the three

months ended

March 31, 2019 Net income (loss) for the period attributable to shareholders $

8,656,762 $ (2,834,833) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ 8,656,762 $ (2,834,833) Basic and Diluted Income (Loss) per Share $ 0.02 $ (0.01)





As at

March 31,2020 As at

December 31, 2019



Total assets $ 140.1 million $ 130.6 million Current liabilities $ 12.4 million $ 8.2 million Non-current liabilities $ 69.0 million $ 72.8 million Cash dividends declared $ - $ -

This press release should be read in conjunction with Pure Gold’s Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2020. In addition, for further information please see Pure Gold’s Annual Information Form for the fiscal period ended December 31, 2019. These documents can be found on the Company’s website (www.puregoldmining.ca) or under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Shareholders may receive a printed copy of the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, upon request.

Qualified Persons and 43-101 Disclosure

Darin Labrenz, P. Geo., President & CEO for the Company, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same.

About Pure Gold Mining Inc.

The Pure Gold Red Lake Mine is Canada’s highest grade gold mine development project. Fully funded, the project is on track to deliver near term gold production into a rising Canadian gold price environment, with first production scheduled for late 2020. The orebody is situated within a seven- kilometre long gold system that is wide open for expansion at depth and along strike, and multiple discoveries by the Company suggest potential opportunities for near-term growth.

Additional information about the Company and its activities may be found on the Company’s website at www.puregoldmining.ca and under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

