The Mosaic Company to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference, May 27, 2020

TAMPA, May 19, 2020 - The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has announced that Joc O'Rourke, Mosaic's President and Chief Executive Officer will present at the Bernstein 36th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Rick McLellan, Senior Vice President Commercial will also be available to respond to questions.
The events will be webcast live, and available on the Company's website at www.mosaicco.com/investors. Replays of the webcasts will also be available on the Company's website following the events. Questions can be directed to Mosaic's Investor Relations Department via e-mail to investor@mosaicco.com.
About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is the world's leading producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the Company is available at www.mosaicco.com.
