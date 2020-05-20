Adamera Prepares for 2020 Exploration Program

Vancouver, May 20, 2020 - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSXV:ADZ); (OTC:DDNFF) reports the company is preparing for a June 1st start on its Washington State projects. Adamera in concert with its joint venture partner Hochschild Mining PLC (LON:HOC) are now in the process of hiring personnel and reviewing drill contracts.

Adamera will work closely with Washington based employees, the community and Hochschild prior to launching the 2020 work program. Work will start with a deeper penetrating induced polarization survey on the Oversight, Goodfoot and Lamefoot properties. This will refine and prioritize targets for drilling.

"Adamera and Hochschild are both very eager to move forward with the program. We have spent the time during the Covid-19 shutdown to conduct desktop studies and to fine tune the program," says Mark Kolebaba, President and CEO of Adamera.

About Adamera

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for a high-grade gold deposit near Republic Washington. This area has reported produced of +7 million ounces of gold. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

