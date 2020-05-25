White Gold Corp. Announces Webinar to Provide Further Details on its Upcoming Fully Funded 2020 Exploration Program and Corporate Update

TORONTO, May 25, 2020 - White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTC – Nasdaq Intl: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the "Company") is pleased to announce an online Webinar hosted by management on Thursday, May 28th, 2020. David D'Onofrio – CEO, Shawn Ryan – Chief Technical Advisor and Terry Brace – VP of Exploration, will present additional details on the Company’s fully funded 2020 exploration program on its extensive 422,000+ hectare land package, representing over 40% of the prolific White Gold District in Yukon, Canada. The 2020 exploration program, budgeted at approximately $4.0 Million, has been designed to further test high priority targets and recent high-grade discoveries on the Company’s White Gold, Hen and JP Ross properties, as well as to identify and advance other targets throughout its regional land package. Backed by partners Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC), the 2020 exploration program is scheduled to commence in the coming weeks.



The White Gold Corp webinar will take place on Thursday, May 28th, 2020, at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT). The Management Team will be available to answer questions following the presentation.

Live webinar registration: https://webinars.6ix.com/6ix/White-Gold-Exploration-2020

Dial-in Number: 1 (312) 248-9348

Dial-in ID Number: 536652#

Dial-in Passcode Number: 8741#

Highlights Include:

Recently announced fully subscribed $6 million private placement at $0.90 per flow-through common share with Agnico Eagle & Kinross each maintaining their 17.1% interest in the Company and Eric Sprott to participate.

Ryan’s Surprise target (along strike with the Golden Saddle Deposit): 1,500 m diamond drill program to test for strike and down-dip extensions of high-grade mineralization encountered in 2019.

Titan target: 1,500 m diamond drill program to test the extents of high-grade mineralization encountered in 2019 rotary air blast (RAB) drilling which included 72.81 g/t Au over 6.09 m from 10.67 m depth, within a 32m zone of mineralization.

Approximately 25 RAB holes will be drilled to test high-priority targets on the White Gold, Hen and JP Ross properties.

Mechanical trenching will be carried out on multiple newly identified targets on the JP Ross property to collect key structural data to aid in ongoing interpretations and future drill planning.

Extensive regional exploration work on other properties will include geologic mapping and prospecting, soil sampling, GT probe sampling, ultra high-resolution drone imagery, and ground magnetics and VLF surveying on the Betty, Nolan, Bonanza and Tea properties.

A district scale map outlining the Company’s planned 2020 exploration work areas and other images on key targets can be found at http://whitegoldcorp.ca/investors/exploration-highlights

2020 Exploration Program Summary:

Details on White Gold Corp’s 2020 exploration program can be found in the Company’s press release at https://whitegoldcorp.ca/news/releases/index.php?content_id=205. A brief summary is included below:

White Gold Property Program: The White Gold property hosts the Company’s flagship Golden Saddle & Arc deposits which have a current mineral resource of 1,039,600 gold ounces indicated at 2.26 g/t Au and 508,700 gold ounces inferred at 1.48 g/t Au. Planned 2020 exploration work on the White Gold property includes 1,500 m of diamond drilling at the Ryan’s Surprise target to test for strike and down-dip extensions of mineralization encountered in 2019, as well as RAB drilling on high priority targets elsewhere on the property.

Hen Property Program: The Hen property is located approximately 25 km northeast of the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits and is situated within a prolific placer mining camp where abundant coarse placer gold has been recovered from creek gravels on North Henderson Creek immediately east of the Titan target. The Hen Property program will focus on the Titan target and has been designed to follow up on first ever drill results on the Titan target in 2019, which intercepted 72.81 g/t Au over 6.09m from 10.67m depth, including 136.36 g/t Au over 3.05m at 12.19m depth within a 32m zone of mineralization, one of the strongest drill holes ever in the White Gold District. The program will include 1,500m of diamond drilling primarily along the NNW-striking gold-in-soil anomaly and RAB drill holes to test magnetic high features within a magnetic low, as well as the separate northeast-striking gold-in-soil anomaly along the southern margin of the magnetic low feature.

JP Ross Property Program: The JP Ross Property hosts multiple gold trends covering an area measuring approximately 15 km x 15 km, including the Vertigo target. The program will focus on collecting key structural data to aid in detailed interpretations and planning of future drilling. Components of program include mechanical trenching on a number of existing targets highlighted by 2019 results such as Sabotage, Stagefright, North Frenzy and Vertigo. RAB drilling will also be performed to test existing targets on the property with final hole locations based on trenching and other exploration results.

The Regional Program: The regional program will focus on earlier stage high priority targets identified in prior seasons and will include soil sampling, GT Probe Sampling, ground magnetic and VLF surveys, geological mapping and prospecting and ultra-high-resolution drone imagery. The regional program will be conducted across multiple properties, including the Betty Property, Nolan Property, Bonanza Property and Tea Property.

About White Gold Corp.

The Company owns a portfolio of 21,159 quartz claims across 33 properties covering over 423,000 hectares representing over 40% of the Yukon’s prolific White Gold District. The Company’s flagship White Gold property hosts the Company’s Golden Saddle and Arc deposits which have a mineral resource of 1,039,600 ounces Indicated at 2.26 g/t gold and 508,700 ounces Inferred at 1.48 g/t gold. Mineralization on the Golden Saddle and Arc is also known to extend beyond the limits of the current resource estimate. The Company’s recently acquired VG Deposit also hosts a historic Inferred gold resource of 230,000 ounces at 1.65 g/t Au(1). Regional exploration work has also produced several other new discoveries and prospective targets on the Company’s claim packages which border sizable gold discoveries including the Coffee project owned by Newmont Corporation with Measured and Indicated Resources of 2.17 Moz at 1.46 g/t Au, and Inferred Resources of 0.50 Moz at 1.32 g/t Au(2), and Western Copper and Gold Corp.’s Casino project which has Proven and Probable reserves of 8.9 Moz Au and 4.5 Blb Cu(2). For more information visit www.whitegoldcorp.ca.

See Comstock Metals Ltd. Technical report titled “NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT on the QV PROJECT”, dated August 19, 2014, available on SEDAR. Noted mineralization is as disclosed by the owner of each property respectively and is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization hosted on the Company’s property.

Qualified Person

Terry Brace, P.Geo. and Vice President of Exploration for the Company is a “qualified person” as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

