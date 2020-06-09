Northstar Gold Corp Commences Integrated Geophysics Program at Miller Gold Property

Vancouver, June 9, 2020 - Northstar Gold Corp. (CSE: NSG) ("Northstar" or the "Company"), announces a multi-faceted, $350,000 ground geophysics program has commenced on the Company’s 100%-owned Miller Gold Property, situated 18 kilometres southeast of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Saskatchewan-based Dias Geophysical has commenced a Property-wide 3D IP survey utilizing a DIAS32 distributed array CVR technology which provides enhanced resolution and greater depth of investigation than conventional IP. It also provides full 3D resistivity and induced polarization models of the subsurface, cable-free networking and real time quality control, with integrated safety systems and complete flexibility and scalability.

“Dias Geophysical is pleased to be partnering with Northstar Gold to carry out the DIAS32 survey at their Miller Gold project. The 3D IP survey is designed to address the complexity of the mineralized veins and structures on the property and to map the syenite intrusions and potential associated mineralization to depth. The survey will provide a rich data set from which accurate interpretation and drill targeting can be derived.” Jonathan Rudd, President, Dias Geophysical.

The Miller geophysics surveys are expected to be complete in early July, and as reported previously survey data will be collected and processed by GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) utilizing proprietary software and A.I. algorithms. Results will be integrated with the Company’s 3D geological model to provide targeting basis for a Phase II exploration drill program, scheduled to commence in late August.

Phase I Diamond Drilling to Resume in Mid-June

Northstar is positioning to resume Phase I diamond drilling (1,900 metres in 10 holes) at the Miller Gold Property on or about June 15th to follow-up previously reported gold discoveries (Allied Zone and Vein No. 2) and drill test the Planet Syenite Exploration Target. The Company elected to temporarily suspend Phase I drilling on April 4th, 2020 after completing 2,211 metres in 13 holes due to COVID-19 complications and concerns.

Northstar and drill contractor Major Drilling have established comprehensive Health and Safety Protocols to ensure Company employees and contractors are protected from COVID-19 during the drill program.

Surface Stripping and Exploration to Commence Mid-July

Northstar is fully permitted and will conduct surface stripping in multiple areas of the Property where visible gold and gold tellurides have been observed, to provide for geological mapping and additional sampling. Surface stripping has proven to be highly effective in defining new mineralized zones on the Property as overburden is generally thin. This work will commence in mid-July upon completion of the Phase I drill program.

Northstar Webinar Featuring Special Advisor Mike Sutton - June 12, 2020

Investors are invited to attend a Northstar webinar on Thursday, June 11th at 11:00 AM EDT, featuring Mike Sutton, Northstar’s Special Advisor to the Board discussing Northstar’s recent Allied Zone and No. 2 Vein discoveries and exploration implications. Please click here to register.

About the Miller Gold Property

The Miller Gold Property and the Kirkland Lake Gold camp share many important geological features such as similar rock types, gold telluride mineralogy, timing of mineralization and large-scale hydrothermal gold systems featuring multi-stage and long-lived alkalic magmatic gold deposition. This strongly suggests the gold mineralization in both regions is derived from a common gold enriched alkaline magmatic-hydrothermal reservoir at depth and channelled to surface by deep seated, interconnected structures such as the first order Catharine Fault zone. An important difference is the Miller Property, in addition to high-grade gold-telluride mineralization, has several near-surface broad, low-grade bulk-tonnage drill zones (Planet and Allied Syenites) and remains un-explored at depth.

About NorthStar Gold Corp.

Prior to going public on the CSE on January 2, 2020 by way of a recently completed $3 million Initial Public Offering, Northstar operated for the past 11 years as a private company focused primarily on gold exploration in the prolific Kirkland Lake District in northeastern Ontario (>24.5 million ounces gold produced from 7 mines since 1915). During this time, the Company raised nearly $7 million to acquire and advance 3-100% owned gold and base-metal properties in the Kirkland Lake region. Northstar has an accomplished Board, Special Advisor and Management Group comprised of professionals highly experienced in exploration, mining, finance and investment banking on a global basis. On March 31st, 2020 the Company announced it had closed a $989,509 non-brokered flow through financing to provide for continued exploration at the Miller Gold Property.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mr. Brian P. Fowler, P.Geo.

President, CEO and Director

(604) 617-8191

bfowler@northstargoldcorp.com

For further information, please contact:

Derek Wood

Conduit IR

(403) 200-3569

dwood@conduitir.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, delays, and uncertainties not under the control of Northstar Goldcorp. which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Northstar Gold Corp. to be materially different from the results, performance or expectation implied by these forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements involve risk and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on factors that will or may occur in the future. Actual results may vary depending upon exploration activities, industry production, commodity demand and pricing, currency exchange rates, and, but not limited to, general economic factors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/57493