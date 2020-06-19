Hinterland Metals Inc. Completes Sale of Non-Core Asset

Toronto, June 19, 2020 - Hinterland Metals Inc. ("Hinterland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the sale and transfer of 100% of its interest in its non-core asset, the Skyfall Property (the "Skyfall Property"), comprising of 215 mining claims located in the Province of Québec. The transaction was completed pursuant to the terms and condition of a sale and transfer agreement dated effective as of June 18, 2020 (the "Agreement") and entered into by and among the Company and Ingrid Martin CPA Inc. (the "Purchaser"), an arm's length party. In consideration for the sale and transfer of the Skyfall Property, the Company received a cash payment of CAD $25,000.

