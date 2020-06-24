Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. Announces the Vote Results from Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

15:32 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire
MONTREAL, June 24, 2020 - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (the “Corporation” or “Osisko”) (OR: TSX & NYSE) announces that, at the annual meeting of shareholders held on June 22, 2020, each of the 9 nominees listed in the management information circular filed on May 20, 2020 (the “Circular”) with regulatory authorities were elected as directors of the Corporation.

Election of Directors

Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot, the following individuals were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual shareholders’ meeting, with the following results:

RESOLUTION No1
Name of Nominee		 Votes cast
FOR		 Percentage (%) of votes cast
FOR		 Votes
WITHHELD		 Percentage (%)
WITHHELD
Honorable John R. Baird 119,475,799 99.65 425,058 0.35
Fran?oise Bertrand 119,462,309 99.63 438,548 0.37
John Burzynski 98,081,698 81.80 21,819,159 18.20
Christopher C. Curfman 119,541,059 99.70 359,798 0.30
Joanne Ferstman 118,540,387 98.87 1,360,470 1.13
W. Murray John 119,546,602 99.70 354,255 0.30
Pierre Labb? 119,320,100 99.52 580,757 0.48
Charles E. Page 119,593,070 99.74 307,787 0.26
Sean Roosen 116,192,479 96.91 3,708,378 3.09

Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor

Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot, PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as independent auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to fix its remuneration, with the following results:

RESOLUTION No2 Votes cast
FOR		 Percentage (%) of votes cast
FOR		 Votes
WITHHELD		 Percentage (%)
WITHHELD
Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor 132,037,460 99.38 825,905 0.62

Approval of the Unallocated Options and Amendments to the Stock Option Plan

Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the unallocated options and amendments to the Stock Option Plan, the results are as follows:

RESOLUTION No3 Votes cast
FOR		 Percentage (%) of votes cast
FOR		 Votes cast
AGAINST		 Percentage (%)
AGAINST
Ordinary Resolution to approve the unallocated options and amendments to the Stock Option Plan 116,705,710 97.34 3,195,145 2.66

Approval of Amendments to the Employee Share Purchase Plan

Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the amendments to the Employee Share Purchase Plan, the results are as follows:

RESOLUTION No4 Votes cast
FOR		 Percentage (%) of votes cast
FOR		 Votes cast
AGAINST		 Percentage (%)
AGAINST
Ordinary Resolution to approve the amendments to the Employee Share Purchase Plan 119,095,058 99.33 805,798 0.67

Approval of Amendments to the Restricted Share Unit Plan

Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the amendments to the Restricted Share Unit Plan, the results are as follows:

RESOLUTION No5 Votes cast
FOR		 Percentage (%) of votes cast
FOR		 Votes cast
AGAINST		 Percentage (%)
AGAINST
Ordinary Resolution to approve the amendments to the Restricted Share Unit Plan 116,069,856 96.80 3,830,999 3.20

Approval of the Continuation of the Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan

Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the continuation of the Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan, the results are as follows:

RESOLUTION No6 Votes cast
FOR		 Percentage (%) of votes cast
FOR		 Votes cast
AGAINST		 Percentage (%)
AGAINST
Ordinary Resolution to approve the continuation of the Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan 117,285,888 97.82 2,614,967 2.18

Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot with respect to the adoption of an advisory resolution accepting the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation, the results are as follows:

RESOLUTION No7 Votes cast
FOR		 Percentage (%) of votes cast
FOR		 Votes cast
AGAINST		 Percentage (%)
AGAINST
Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation 115,920,896 96.68 3,979,828 3.32

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 135 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada. Osisko also owns the Cariboo gold project in Canada as well as a portfolio of publicly held resource companies, including a 14.7% interest in Osisko Mining Inc., 17.9% interest in Osisko Metals Incorporated and an 18.3% interest in Falco Resources Ltd.

Osisko’s head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de Montr?al, Suite 300, Montr?al, Qu?bec, H3B 2S2.<


For further information, please contact Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.:
Sandeep Singh, President
Tel. (514) 940-0670
ssingh@osiskogr.com

Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A115K2
CA68827L1013
www.osiskogr.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap