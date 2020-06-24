Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. Announces the Vote Results from Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Election of Directors
Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot, the following individuals were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual shareholders’ meeting, with the following results:
|RESOLUTION No1
Name of Nominee
|Votes cast
FOR
|Percentage (%) of votes cast
FOR
|Votes
WITHHELD
|Percentage (%)
WITHHELD
|Honorable John R. Baird
|119,475,799
|99.65
|425,058
|0.35
|Fran?oise Bertrand
|119,462,309
|99.63
|438,548
|0.37
|John Burzynski
|98,081,698
|81.80
|21,819,159
|18.20
|Christopher C. Curfman
|119,541,059
|99.70
|359,798
|0.30
|Joanne Ferstman
|118,540,387
|98.87
|1,360,470
|1.13
|W. Murray John
|119,546,602
|99.70
|354,255
|0.30
|Pierre Labb?
|119,320,100
|99.52
|580,757
|0.48
|Charles E. Page
|119,593,070
|99.74
|307,787
|0.26
|Sean Roosen
|116,192,479
|96.91
|3,708,378
|3.09
Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor
Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot, PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as independent auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to fix its remuneration, with the following results:
|RESOLUTION No2
|Votes cast
FOR
|Percentage (%) of votes cast
FOR
|Votes
WITHHELD
|Percentage (%)
WITHHELD
|Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor
|132,037,460
|99.38
|825,905
|0.62
Approval of the Unallocated Options and Amendments to the Stock Option Plan
Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the unallocated options and amendments to the Stock Option Plan, the results are as follows:
|RESOLUTION No3
|Votes cast
FOR
|Percentage (%) of votes cast
FOR
|Votes cast
AGAINST
|Percentage (%)
AGAINST
|Ordinary Resolution to approve the unallocated options and amendments to the Stock Option Plan
|116,705,710
|97.34
|3,195,145
|2.66
Approval of Amendments to the Employee Share Purchase Plan
Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the amendments to the Employee Share Purchase Plan, the results are as follows:
|RESOLUTION No4
|Votes cast
FOR
|Percentage (%) of votes cast
FOR
|Votes cast
AGAINST
|Percentage (%)
AGAINST
|Ordinary Resolution to approve the amendments to the Employee Share Purchase Plan
|119,095,058
|99.33
|805,798
|0.67
Approval of Amendments to the Restricted Share Unit Plan
Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the amendments to the Restricted Share Unit Plan, the results are as follows:
|RESOLUTION No5
|Votes cast
FOR
|Percentage (%) of votes cast
FOR
|Votes cast
AGAINST
|Percentage (%)
AGAINST
|Ordinary Resolution to approve the amendments to the Restricted Share Unit Plan
|116,069,856
|96.80
|3,830,999
|3.20
Approval of the Continuation of the Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan
Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the continuation of the Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan, the results are as follows:
|RESOLUTION No6
|Votes cast
FOR
|Percentage (%) of votes cast
FOR
|Votes cast
AGAINST
|Percentage (%)
AGAINST
|Ordinary Resolution to approve the continuation of the Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan
|117,285,888
|97.82
|2,614,967
|2.18
Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation
Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot with respect to the adoption of an advisory resolution accepting the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation, the results are as follows:
|RESOLUTION No7
|Votes cast
FOR
|Percentage (%) of votes cast
FOR
|Votes cast
AGAINST
|Percentage (%)
AGAINST
|Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation
|115,920,896
|96.68
|3,979,828
|3.32
About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 135 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada. Osisko also owns the Cariboo gold project in Canada as well as a portfolio of publicly held resource companies, including a 14.7% interest in Osisko Mining Inc., 17.9% interest in Osisko Metals Incorporated and an 18.3% interest in Falco Resources Ltd.
Osisko’s head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de Montr?al, Suite 300, Montr?al, Qu?bec, H3B 2S2.<
|For further information, please contact Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.:
|Sandeep Singh, President
Tel. (514) 940-0670
ssingh@osiskogr.com