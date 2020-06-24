East Bull Property - Palladium Results Show 2.68 G/T over 3.0 m and 2.28 G/T over 3.0 m Within a Broader Interval of 1.32 G/T over 20 m

Vancouver, June 24, 2020 - Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (CSE: BULL) (OTCQB: DCNNF) (FSE: DCR1) (formerly 21C Metals Inc.) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the analytical results for diamond drill hole EB-20-12 on its East Bull Palladium Property, 90 kilometres west of Sudbury, Ontario. The company is continuing to drill in the Valhalla Zone in order to confirm its thesis regarding structural controls as well as downdip continuity and along strike (See Press Release July 3, 2019).

Hole EB -20-12 is located on the eastern end of the Valhalla Zone, consistent with the Company's recent exploration work. The Company will now move the program west to further advance the assessment of continuity between the Valhalla and Garden Zones.

Wayne Tisdale, president, commented: "These early results from our diamond drilling program continues to confirm our anticipated Palladium values. These are all near surface resulting in a resource which could be extracted using a simple open cut method. We will continue our diamond drilling along strike and at shallow depths to refine our model. We continue to show significant additional Palladium potential on our East Bull Property."

Diamond Drill Hole EB-20-12



Azimuth 180 degrees, -45 degree dip

405792E 5141641 N, (Zone 17, NAD 83)

From To Length Au

ppb Platinum

ppb Palladium

ppb Palladium Gm/T Palladium Gm/T 45.00 46.00 1.00 53 486 1760 1.76 46.00 47.00 1.00 14 166 1120 1.22 47.00 48.00 1.00 9 414 919 0.919 Blank < 2 < 5 < 5 48.00 49.00 1.00 18 603 1280 1.28 49.00 50.00 1.00 15 45 157 0.16 50.00 51.00 1.00 32 22 73 0,07 51.00 52.00 1.00 71 1500 2780 2.78 52.00 53.00 1.00 115 1260 4070 4.07 53.00 54.00 1.00 60 424 1190 1.19 2.68 / 3 m 54.00 55.00 1.00 31 188 578 0.58 55.00 56.00 1.00 32 240 680 0.68 56.00 57.00 1.00 68 465 1620 1.62 Duplicate of 1022469 48 321 1030 1.03 57.00 58.00 1.00 40 194 664 0.66 58.00 59.00 1.00 34 92 323 0.32 59.00 60.00 1.00 33 41 145 0.14 60.00 61.00 1.00 113 661 2130 2.13 61.00 62.00 1.00 60 510 1500 1.50 62.00 63.00 1.00 77 1060 3220 3.22 2.28 / 3 m 63.00 64.00 1.00 56 475 1460 1.46 64.00 65.00 1.00 97 338 1010 1.01 1.32 / 20 m 65.00 66.00 1.00 31 118 337 0.34 Standard 200 109 489 66.00 67.00 1.00 26 188 531 0.53 1.24 / 22 m



Note: 1000 ppb equals 1 gram/ton

Individual demarked samples were sawn in half, bagged, sealed and transported by courier to Activation Laboratories (ISO/IEC 17025 Certified) in Ancaster Ontario. Blanks and standards were introduced to the sample stream as illustrated. Each sample was analysed using the Activation Laboratories codes RX1, 1C-OES 50 g (Au, Pt, Pd); 1F2 Total Digestion ICP.

Intercept widths are core width true widths will be determined by additional drilling. With the historic drilling the zone was inferred to have a -45 degree dip northerly.

Mr. Garry Clark, P. Geo., of Clark Exploration Consulting, is the "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101, who has reviewed and approved the technical content in this press release.

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc.

Wayne Tisdale, President and CEO

T: (604) 639-4472

