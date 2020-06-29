Phoenix Copper Ltd to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com June 30th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com



LONDON, June 29, 2020 - Phoenix Copper Ltd. (AIM – PXC, OTCQX – PXCLF), based in London, UK, focused on Idaho, USA, today announced that Ryan McDermott, CEO, and Richard Wilkins, CFO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 30th.

DATE: Tuesday, June 30th

TIME: 11 am ET / 4 pm BST

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/MiningVIC063020

Recent Company Highlights

Drilling campaign underway at the Red Star high-grade silver/lead discovery

Updated Empire Mine oxide open pit NI 43-101 compliant resources announced in May 2020 with significant increases in all metals, gold/copper/silver/zinc

Initial Empire Mine open pit metallurgical testwork on gold processing announced revealing significant environmentally-friendly recovery results

New ESG Coordinator appointed and announcement of the completion of environmental studies reporting no issues found

About Phoenix Copper Ltd

Phoenix Copper Ltd. is a North American focused, base and precious metal explorer and developer, which has carried out a drilling programme and generated a gold, copper, silver and zinc resource on which it is carrying out a feasibility study to bring the historically producing Empire Mine in Idaho, USA, back into production. It is also drilling the high-grade silver/lead Red Star discovery, adjacent to the Empire Mine open pit and exploring and evaluating the silver/lead potential around three other past producing mines, as well as exploring the gold potential at the Carlin-type Navarre Creek property, all within the Company's 23 km2 Empire system claims block. Additionally, the Company has two prospective claims' blocks north of Empire in Idaho.

