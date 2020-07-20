Buenaventura Announces Second Quarter 2020 Production Results

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced 2Q20 results for production and volume sold.

In order to ensure transparency in light of uncertainties associated with the current operating environment, Buenaventura will be releasing its production data on a monthly basis until greater production continuity and visibility is possible.

2Q20 Production per Metal

(100% Basis) Phase 1 Tambomayo Jan Feb Mar 1Q Apr May Jun 2Q 6M20 Au [Oz] 5,111 7,067 2,371 14,549 2,804 6,162 8,155 17,121 31,670 Ag [Oz] 132,079 200,105 53,347 385,532 99,322 151,018 159,670 410,010 795,541 Pb [MT] 543 443 208 1,194 213 351 626 1,190 2,384 Zn [MT] 609 461 197 1,267 182 243 405 831 2,098 Uchucchacua Jan Feb Mar 1Q Apr May Jun 2Q 6M20 Ag [Oz] 773,878 767,022 415,563 1,956,463 0 451,825 527,183 979,008 2,935,471 Pb [MT] 1,044 814 414 2,273 0 245 508 753 3,026 Zn [MT] 1,179 861 320 2,360 0 107 355 462 2,822 El Brocal Jan Feb Mar 1Q Apr May Jun 2Q 6M20 Au [Oz] 1,570 1,476 1,008 4,054 0 0 1,049 1,049 5,103 Ag [Oz] 221,958 267,914 188,195 678,067 0 0 248,693 248,693 926,761 Pb [MT] 1,535 2,579 1,346 5,460 0 0 2,188 2,188 7,648 Zn [MT] 5,089 5,692 4,277 15,058 0 0 4,385 4,385 19,442 Cu [MT] 3,415 3,053 2,654 9,122 0 0 3,045 3,045 12,167 Coimolache Jan Feb Mar 1Q Apr May Jun 2Q 6M20 Au [Oz] 10,095 6,679 5,719 22,493 4,635 3,532 5,385 13,551 36,044 Phase 2 Julcani Jan Feb Mar 1Q Apr May Jun 2Q 6M20 Ag [Oz] 217,316 219,535 113,700 550,552 249 0 135,928 136,177 686,729 Pb [MT] 54 59 36 149 0 0 29 29 178 Orcopampa Jan Feb Mar 1Q Apr May Jun 2Q 6M20 Au [Oz] 3,992 4,129 40 8,160 0 0 7,612 7,612 15,773 La Zanja Jan Feb Mar 1Q Apr May Jun 2Q 6M20 Au [Oz] 614 1,750 932 3,297 0 1,779 1,249 3,028 6,325 *Silver guidance expressed in millions and gold, Copper, Lead and Zinc guidance expressed in thousands. **Guidance is subject to continuous review based on the possible disruptions related to COVID-19 (increase of cases at our operations, new government regulations and social disruptions). Yanacocha Production Jan Feb Mar 1Q Apr May Jun 2Q 6M20 Au [Oz] 45,520 35,326 40,956 121,802 21,680 17,070 29,078 67,827 189,629

Phase 1

Tambomayo Total workforce (approx.): 700 All workers remain within operations footprint Operation isolated from communities COVID-19 mortality rate at regional level per millions of people*: 324 vs 381 (national average)



Uchucchacua Total workforce (approx.): 1,800 All workers remain within operations footprint Operation isolated from communities COVID-19 mortality rate at regional level per millions of people*: 553 vs 381 (national average)



El Brocal Total workforce (approx.): 2,000 Workers partially accommodated within operational footprint Communities located near the operation COVID-19 mortality rate at regional level per millions of people*: 118 vs 381 (national average)



Coimolache: Total workforce (approx.): 1,200 All workers remain within operations footprint Operation isolated from communities COVID-19 mortality rate at regional level per millions of people*: 93 vs 381 (national average)



Phase 2

Julcani: Total workforce (approx.): 950 Workers partially accommodated within operations footprint Communities located near the operation COVID-19 mortality rate at regional level per millions of people*: 65 vs 381 (national average)



Orcopampa: Total workforce (approx.): 800 Workers partially accommodated within operations footprint Communities located near the operation COVID-19 mortality rate at regional level per millions of people*: 324 vs 381 (national average)



La Zanja: Total workforce (approx.): 750 All workers remain within operations footprint Isolated from communities COVID-19 mortality rate at regional level per millions of people*: 93 vs 381 (national average)



*Source: Macroconsult Daily Bulletin “Covid-19 and the economy” 07/15/2020

2Q20 Payable Volume sold per Metal (100% basis) 1Q20

(Actual) 2Q20

(Actual) 1H20

(Actual) Gold (Oz.) Orcopampa 9,016 3,675 12,690 Tambomayo 5,286 16,499 21,785 La Zanja 3,295 4,032 7,327 Coimolache 23,978 14,549 38,528 El Brocal 2,639 633 3,272 Silver (Oz.) Uchucchacua 1,880,330 644,014 2,524,344 El Brocal 466,365 187,339 653,704 Tambomayo 110,661 487,028 597,690 Julcani 514,114 119,531 633,645 Lead (MT) El Brocal 5,145 1,888 7,033 Uchucchacua 1,972 403 2,375 Tambomayo 282 1,547 1,828 Julcani 95 25 121 Zinc (MT) El Brocal 12,438 3,575 16,013 Uchucchacua 1,874 366 2,240 Tambomayo 992 810 1,802 Copper (MT) El Brocal 8,458 2,758 11,217 Realized Metal Prices* Gold (Oz) 1,692 1,775 1,738 Silver (Oz) 17.16 16.67 17.00 Lead (MT) 1,653 1,460 1,587 Zinc (MT) 1,824 1,112 1,655 Copper (MT) 5,536 5,085 5,425 *Buenaventura consolidated figures

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Company Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua* , Julcani*, Tambomayo*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache).

The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corporation & Sumitomo Corporation), an important precious metal producer and 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer (a partnership with Freeport-McMorRan Inc., Sumitomo Corporation & Sumitomo Metals).

For a printed version of the Company’s 2019 Form 20-F, please contact the persons indicated above, or download a PDF format file from the Company’s web site. (*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties, including those concerning the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s costs and expenses, results of exploration, the continued improving efficiency of operations, prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and other metals mined, the success of joint ventures, estimates of future explorations, development and production, subsidiaries’ plans for capital expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian political, economic, social and legal developments. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s view with respect to the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s future financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.

