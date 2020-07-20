Buenaventura Announces Second Quarter 2020 Production Results
Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced 2Q20 results for production and volume sold.
In order to ensure transparency in light of uncertainties associated with the current operating environment, Buenaventura will be releasing its production data on a monthly basis until greater production continuity and visibility is possible.
|2Q20 Production per Metal
(100% Basis)
|
|Phase 1
|Tambomayo
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|1Q
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|2Q
|
6M20
|Au [Oz]
|
5,111
|
7,067
|
2,371
|
14,549
|
2,804
|
6,162
|
8,155
|
17,121
|
31,670
|Ag [Oz]
|
132,079
|
200,105
|
53,347
|
385,532
|
99,322
|
151,018
|
159,670
|
410,010
|
795,541
|Pb [MT]
|
543
|
443
|
208
|
1,194
|
213
|
351
|
626
|
1,190
|
2,384
|Zn [MT]
|
609
|
461
|
197
|
1,267
|
182
|
243
|
405
|
831
|
2,098
|Uchucchacua
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|1Q
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|2Q
|
6M20
|Ag [Oz]
|
773,878
|
767,022
|
415,563
|
1,956,463
|
0
|
451,825
|
527,183
|
979,008
|
2,935,471
|Pb [MT]
|
1,044
|
814
|
414
|
2,273
|
0
|
245
|
508
|
753
|
3,026
|Zn [MT]
|
1,179
|
861
|
320
|
2,360
|
0
|
107
|
355
|
462
|
2,822
|El Brocal
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|1Q
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|2Q
|
6M20
|Au [Oz]
|
1,570
|
1,476
|
1,008
|
4,054
|
0
|
0
|
1,049
|
1,049
|
5,103
|Ag [Oz]
|
221,958
|
267,914
|
188,195
|
678,067
|
0
|
0
|
248,693
|
248,693
|
926,761
|Pb [MT]
|
1,535
|
2,579
|
1,346
|
5,460
|
0
|
0
|
2,188
|
2,188
|
7,648
|Zn [MT]
|
5,089
|
5,692
|
4,277
|
15,058
|
0
|
0
|
4,385
|
4,385
|
19,442
|Cu [MT]
|
3,415
|
3,053
|
2,654
|
9,122
|
0
|
0
|
3,045
|
3,045
|
12,167
|Coimolache
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|1Q
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|2Q
|
6M20
|Au [Oz]
|
10,095
|
6,679
|
5,719
|
22,493
|
4,635
|
3,532
|
5,385
|
13,551
|
36,044
|Phase 2
|Julcani
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|1Q
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|2Q
|
6M20
|Ag [Oz]
|
217,316
|
219,535
|
113,700
|
550,552
|
249
|
0
|
135,928
|
136,177
|
686,729
|Pb [MT]
|
54
|
59
|
36
|
149
|
0
|
0
|
29
|
29
|
178
|Orcopampa
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|1Q
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|2Q
|
6M20
|Au [Oz]
|
3,992
|
4,129
|
40
|
8,160
|
0
|
0
|
7,612
|
7,612
|
15,773
|La Zanja
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|1Q
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|2Q
|
6M20
|Au [Oz]
|
614
|
1,750
|
932
|
3,297
|
0
|
1,779
|
1,249
|
3,028
|
6,325
|*Silver guidance expressed in millions and gold, Copper, Lead and Zinc guidance expressed in thousands.
|**Guidance is subject to continuous review based on the possible disruptions related to COVID-19 (increase of cases at our operations, new government regulations and social disruptions).
|Yanacocha Production
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|1Q
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|2Q
|
6M20
|Au [Oz]
|
45,520
|
35,326
|
40,956
|
121,802
|
21,680
|
17,070
|
29,078
|
67,827
|
189,629
Phase 1
- Tambomayo
- Total workforce (approx.): 700
- All workers remain within operations footprint
- Operation isolated from communities
- COVID-19 mortality rate at regional level per millions of people*: 324 vs 381 (national average)
- Uchucchacua
- Total workforce (approx.): 1,800
- All workers remain within operations footprint
- Operation isolated from communities
- COVID-19 mortality rate at regional level per millions of people*: 553 vs 381 (national average)
- El Brocal
- Total workforce (approx.): 2,000
- Workers partially accommodated within operational footprint
- Communities located near the operation
- COVID-19 mortality rate at regional level per millions of people*: 118 vs 381 (national average)
- Coimolache:
- Total workforce (approx.): 1,200
- All workers remain within operations footprint
- Operation isolated from communities
- COVID-19 mortality rate at regional level per millions of people*: 93 vs 381 (national average)
Phase 2
- Julcani:
- Total workforce (approx.): 950
- Workers partially accommodated within operations footprint
- Communities located near the operation
- COVID-19 mortality rate at regional level per millions of people*: 65 vs 381 (national average)
- Orcopampa:
- Total workforce (approx.): 800
- Workers partially accommodated within operations footprint
- Communities located near the operation
- COVID-19 mortality rate at regional level per millions of people*: 324 vs 381 (national average)
- La Zanja:
- Total workforce (approx.): 750
- All workers remain within operations footprint
- Isolated from communities
- COVID-19 mortality rate at regional level per millions of people*: 93 vs 381 (national average)
*Source: Macroconsult Daily Bulletin “Covid-19 and the economy” 07/15/2020
|2Q20 Payable Volume sold per Metal (100% basis)
|1Q20
(Actual)
|2Q20
(Actual)
|1H20
(Actual)
|Gold (Oz.)
|Orcopampa
|
9,016
|
3,675
|
12,690
|Tambomayo
|
5,286
|
16,499
|
21,785
|La Zanja
|
3,295
|
4,032
|
7,327
|Coimolache
|
23,978
|
14,549
|
38,528
|El Brocal
|
2,639
|
633
|
3,272
|Silver (Oz.)
|Uchucchacua
|
1,880,330
|
644,014
|
2,524,344
|El Brocal
|
466,365
|
187,339
|
653,704
|Tambomayo
|
110,661
|
487,028
|
597,690
|Julcani
|
514,114
|
119,531
|
633,645
|Lead (MT)
|El Brocal
|
5,145
|
1,888
|
7,033
|Uchucchacua
|
1,972
|
403
|
2,375
|Tambomayo
|
282
|
1,547
|
1,828
|Julcani
|
95
|
25
|
121
|Zinc (MT)
|El Brocal
|
12,438
|
3,575
|
16,013
|Uchucchacua
|
1,874
|
366
|
2,240
|Tambomayo
|
992
|
810
|
1,802
|Copper (MT)
|El Brocal
|
8,458
|
2,758
|
11,217
|Realized Metal Prices*
|Gold (Oz)
|
1,692
|
1,775
|
1,738
|Silver (Oz)
|
17.16
|
16.67
|
17.00
|Lead (MT)
|
1,653
|
1,460
|
1,587
|Zinc (MT)
|
1,824
|
1,112
|
1,655
|Copper (MT)
|
5,536
|
5,085
|
5,425
|*Buenaventura consolidated figures
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.
Company Description
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua* , Julcani*, Tambomayo*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache).
The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corporation & Sumitomo Corporation), an important precious metal producer and 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer (a partnership with Freeport-McMorRan Inc., Sumitomo Corporation & Sumitomo Metals).
For a printed version of the Company’s 2019 Form 20-F, please contact the persons indicated above, or download a PDF format file from the Company’s web site. (*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura
Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking information (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties, including those concerning the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s costs and expenses, results of exploration, the continued improving efficiency of operations, prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and other metals mined, the success of joint ventures, estimates of future explorations, development and production, subsidiaries’ plans for capital expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian political, economic, social and legal developments. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s view with respect to the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s future financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.
