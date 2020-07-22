Silver Sands Resources Commences Airborne Geophysics at Detour Lake Property

Vancouver, July 22, 2020 - Silver Sands Resources Corp. (CSE: SAND) (the "Company" or "Silver Sands") is pleased to announce the commencement of an airborne geophysics survey at its Detour Lake Gold project in the Detour Lake District, Ontario, Canada.

Prospectair Geosurveys Inc. of Gatineau, Quebec will undertake the high-resolution heliborne magnetics survey at 50 metre line spacings across the entire 3,840 hectare property. The regional magnetics show strong folding in the west block and changes in strike of magnetic lineaments in the east block. Gold deposits in the Detour Greenstone Belt are strongly structurally related, so the objective of the survey is to confirm the location of structure for ground follow-up in preparation for later drilling.

"The Archean greenstone belts of Ontario and Quebec have historically been the source of considerable Canadian gold," said Silver Sands CEO Keith Anderson. "Our Detour Lake gold project is ideally located with one such belt that hosts the Detour Lake Gold Deposit among other deposits," he continued. "The airborne magnetics survey should help define potential gold bearing structures for later drilling," he concluded.

About Detour Lake:

Located in the Detour Greenstone Belt, host to the Detour Gold Mine Complex, the Fenlon Gold Project recently discovered by Wallbridge Mining, the Balmoral Resources Ni-Cu Discovery, the past and current producing Casa Berardi Mine and the past producing Selbaie VMS Mine;

Only Detour Gold and Aurelius Minerals have any significant land holdings in the area and the SAND Detour Lake Gold Project is contiguous to both;

Structural setting combined with postulated gabbroic intrusive makes an excellent host for potential gold mineralization;

Proximal to the Zone 58N Gold Deposit and the Lipton Gold Zone; and

The Company is earning a 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR, by making cash payments of $95,000, issuing 3 million shares and completing $650,000 in exploration expenditures over the next three years. The Company can buy out the total NSR for $1,000,000.

Silver Sands cautions investors mineralization on the above mentioned properties is not necessarily indicative of similar mineralization on the Northbound claim block.

About Silver Sands Resources Corp.

Silver Sands is a well-financed, Canadian-based company engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit. The company has signed a definitive agreement with Mirasol Resources to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in the 73,411-hectare Virginia silver project, its key asset. There is an indicated mineral resource of 11.9 million ounces of silver at 310 grams per tonne silver and an inferred resource of 3.1 million ounces of silver at 207 g/t Ag in 2016.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo. (BC) a Qualified Person under NI43-101 and a Director of Silver Sands.

