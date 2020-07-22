PureGold Red Lake Mine Achieves Permitting Milestone

VANCOUVER, July 22, 2020 - Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM:TSX-V, LSE:PUR) (“PureGold” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) has approved and issued an Amended Environmental Compliance Approval (“ECA”) for Air and Noise emissions at the PureGold Mine, located in Red Lake Ontario, Canada.



The amended ECA sets out operating conditions relating to air and noise emissions for the PureGold mining and milling operations, including all ancillary and support processes and activities, at a Production Limit of up to 1,089 tonnes of gold ore processed per day.

The company now awaits receipt of an amended Industrial Effluent permit (ECA Industrial Sewage Works). Initial regulatory review is complete, and the Company has applied for an expedited approval process for this permit amendment.

“I am exceptionally proud of the tremendous groundwork our team has completed to establish the foundation of a long-life mining company in Red Lake,” said Darin Labrenz, President and CEO of PureGold. “Since first acquiring the project, we have worked very closely with the First Nations, local communities and regulators to materially advance the project and to transform a brownfields site into a sustainable modern mine. To date, our work has clearly established a robust, scalable mining operation, while concurrently improving the surrounding environment through the progressive removal and reclamation of legacy works. In production, our PureGold Mine is expected to generate over $470 million in direct salaries over the life of the phase 1 mine and will provide significant economic benefits to the local communities and surrounding region through both direct and indirect taxation and expenditures. While proud of our rich Red Lake history, we are truly excited about the future as we establish a new, modern mining complex that will provide meaningful employment and be an economic driver for years to come.”

About Pure Gold Mining Inc.

The PureGold Red Lake Mine is Canada’s next gold mine. Fully funded, the project is on track to deliver near term gold production into a rising Canadian gold price environment, with first gold production scheduled for late 2020. The orebody is situated within a seven-kilometre-long gold system that is wide open for expansion at depth and along strike, and multiple discoveries by the Company suggest potential opportunities for near-term growth.

Additional information about the Company and its activities may be found on the Company’s website at www.puregoldmining.ca and under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.







