Aranjin Resources Announces Issuance of Options

Ulaanbaatar, July 24, 2020 - Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) (the "Company" or "Aranjin Resources") announces that the board of directors of the Company has approved the grant of 9,750,000 stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants pursuant to the Corporation's Stock Option Plan. The options vest on the date of grant, expire two years from the date of grant and are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per common share.

On behalf of the Board

Matthew Wood

Chairman

Aranjin Resources Ltd.

+1.647.981.1703

