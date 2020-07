Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Explains Halt Request

Vancouver, July 30, 2020 - Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. requested the halt in trading because of an issue with a part of the area of the Morrison project site. Due to a misunderstanding of the COVID-19 protection order issued in March, the request for an extension of the lease was not made on time. Management is confident that it can resolve this issue and has already taken preliminary steps in the process.

If you would like to be added to or removed from our email newsgroup, please send your request by email to info@pacificbooker.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"John Plourde"

John Plourde

President/CEO & Director

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/60841