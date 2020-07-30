Buenaventura Announces CEO Transition

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced that Víctor Gobitz has resigned as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, effective August 31, 2020, to pursue another professional opportunity. Buenaventura's Board of Directors (the "Board") has appointed Leandro Garcia, Buenaventura’s Chief Financial Officer, to assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2020.

Roque Benavides, Buenaventura’s Chairman, stated: "Mr. Gobitz has made many important contributions to Buenaventura during his tenure with the Company, including our successful De-bottlenecking Program and related upgraded methodology to evaluate greenfield projects, as well as various improvements to our cost structure and associated capital efficiencies- all of which are clearly resonating. These core competencies will continue to serve the Company well moving into the future. On behalf of the Board, I thank Victor for his leadership, commitment and contributions to Buenaventura over the last four years.”

“I am very proud of the organizational depth which enables Buenaventura to promote capable executives from within," said Mr. Benavides. "Leandro Garcia brings a wealth of highly relevant experience thanks to his successful sixteen year tenure at Buenaventura, most recently as our Company’s trusted CFO, and knows our Company intimately.”

Victor Gobitz added, “It has been a great privilege to lead Buenaventura, and I am proud of what we have accomplished. With the support of our hard-working and dedicated team, we have positioned our operational infrastructure to meet changing market demands. I am confident Buenaventura will achieve continued success under Leandro’s capable leadership.”

Company Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache).

The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corporation), an important precious metal producer and 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer.

