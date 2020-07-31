White Rock Minerals Ltd: Drilling Commences at Last Chance Gold Target in Alaska

Ballarat, Australia - White Rock Minerals (ASX:WRM) is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has commenced at the Last Chance gold target. The Last Chance gold target is part of White Rock's 100% owned Red Mountain Project in central Alaska.
The maiden drill program will target the broadest and most developed zones of gold and pathfinder geochemical anomalism identified from the surface geochemical sampling completed during June and July.
Drilling has two priorities. First, drilling will test a number of immediate targets to assess the potential for shallow economic gold mineralisation associated with robust hydrothermal silica breccia bodies and associated quartz veining. Second, the drill program will include a series of deeper holes designed to follow leakage vectors downward to test for potentially high-grade gold mineralisation at depth.
To view tables and figures, please visit: https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/Q6CF2184
About White Rock Minerals Ltd:
White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska, where it has an earn-in joint venture arrangement with Sandfire Resources NL. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 12.9% ZnEq for 1.1 million tonnes of contained zinc equivalent. The Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver. White Rock Minerals is listed on the ASX:WRM.
For further information, contact: Matthew Gill or Shane Turner Phone: +61-3-5331-4644 Email: info@whiterockminerals.com.au www.whiterockminerals.com.au For Media and Broker queries: Peta Baldwin Phone: +61-455-081-008 Cannings Purple Email: pbaldwin@canningspurple.com.au
