CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Rise Gold Provides Correction of Annual General Meeting Results

Grass Valley, July 31, 2020 - - Rise Gold Corp. (CSE: RISE) (OTCQX: RYES) (the "Corporation") provides a correction to the previous news release today regarding the results of the Corporation's Annual General Meeting. The Corporation announces that the increase to the authorized number of shares of common stock of the Corporation was not legally affected at today's Annual General Meeting. Although 90% of shareholder votes approved this amendment to the articles only 39% of the Corporation's shareholders participated in the annual general meeting. Under Nevada State law, in order to approve an amendment to the authorized number of common shares, a majority of the shareholders must approve the measure. All other proposed resolutions at the Annual General Meeting were passed. The Corporation will convene a special meeting as soon as possible to revote on this item.

In order to accommodate the lack of authorized capital to facilitate the closing of the US$3,300,000 financing previously announced on July 22, 2020, the Corporation's President & CEO, Benjamin Mossman, has agreed to surrender 1,097,298 stock options priced between C$0.70 and C$2.40 per share (average price of C$1.25).

About Rise Gold Corp.

Rise Gold is an exploration-stage mining company incorporated in Nevada, USA. The Corporation's principal asset is the historic past-producing Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine located in Nevada County, California, USA. The Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine produced 2,414,000 oz of gold at an average mill head grade of 17 gpt gold from 1866-1955. Historic production at the Idaho-Maryland Mine is disclosed in the Technical Report on the Idaho-Maryland Project dated June 1st, 2017 and available on www.sedar.com.

