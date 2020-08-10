Pacific Empire Announces Appointment of New Director

Vancouver, August 10, 2020 - Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) (OTCQB: PEMSF) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a hybrid prospect generator focused in British Columbia, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Peter Schloo, as a non-executive independent director of the Company, to take effect immediately. In addition, the Company announces the resignation of Mr. Keith Henderson from the Company's board of directors.

Mr. Schloo has over eight years of progressive experience in capital markets, operations, and assurance across various industries including natural resources, insurance, and real estate. He has led over C$80M in associated capital raising opportunities for public and private companies with the majority in the junior natural resource sector. Mr. Schloo holds the Chartered Professional Accountant, Chartered Accountant, and Chartered Financial Analyst designations.

"We are delighted to have Mr. Schloo join PEMC as a director and look forward to leveraging his expertise to maximize the benefits to our shareholders in advancing our portfolio of gold-enriched copper assets in British Columbia," commented Brad Peters, Pacific Empire's President and CEO.

About Pacific Empire Minerals Corp.

PEMC is an exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, that employs a "hybrid prospect generator" business model and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEMC and on the OTCQB Markets under the symbol PEMSF.

By integrating the project generator business model with low-cost reverse circulation drilling, the company intends to leverage its portfolio by identifying, and focusing on, the highest quality projects for partnerships and advancement.

