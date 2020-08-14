Zanzibar Gold Inc. New President, geologist and qualified person reviews the Sonora Gold project

VANCOUVER, Aug. 14, 2020 - The Sonora Gold project (“The Project”) is located 110 Km due north from Hermosillo, in Sonora, Mexico and 140 Km south of Tucson, Arizona, USA. The project area has very good infrastructure, highway access, available power, skilled labor, etc. The project concessions cover a continuous area of 6000 Hectares.



The project is located within the Mojave-Sonora megashear, a district wide geological fault zone that consists of a series of left-lateral strike slip faults that trend NW-SE. The Mojave-Sonora megashear formed in the mid-to-late Jurassic and is mapped from the Mojave Desert in California, across Northern Mexico, to the Gulf of Mexico.

In the state of Sonora in Northern Mexico, the Mojave-Sonora megashear fault system is locally known as the Mojave Fault. The Mojave Fault hosts numerous historical and active gold deposits, including past producers El Chanate and La Choya mines and several currently operating mines including the La Herradura mine, the Soledad Dipolo mine and the Noche Buena mine. Directly adjacent to the project area are the past gold producer Lluvia de Oro mine and the currently active San Francisco gold mine located 40km and 15km north west of Sonora Gold, respectively. The project area hosts numerous showings and old workings.

Zanzibar geologists have made recent field observations which indicate that gold mineralization is intrusion related, resulting from Lower Tertiary Larimide quartz monzonites to quartz diorites intruding and mineralizing a roof pendant of Jurassic metasediments, sandstones and limestones of the Barranca Formation. The NNW bearing Mojave Fault structural system is believed to be the conduit and control for the emplacement of these Larimide intrusive rocks and thus the distribution of gold mineralization throughout north west Sonora.

Field observations have identified two types of potential deposits: firstly, structurally controlled epithermal gold systems related to the NNW trending Mojave fault. Secondly, a potential for sediment replacement type deposits with IOCG (iron oxide copper gold) characteristics.

The Sonora Gold project represents a highly interesting and prospective project given its geological setting, the intensity and extent of its geological structures, and its similarity to nearby deposits in Northern Mexico and Southern Arizona.

Greg Bronson, P.Geo., has prepared, reviewed, and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Bronson is an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument NI 43-101.

