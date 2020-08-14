Highland Copper Announces Further Extension of Loan Maturity Date

LONGUEUIL, Aug. 14, 2020 - Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSXV: HI, OTCQB: HDRSF) (the “Company”) announced today that the maturity date for the repayment of outstanding indebtedness under its credit agreement of US$4,500,000 (the “Loan”) with Greenstone Resources II LP and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd., was extended to August 31, 2020. Additional information about the Loan and previous extensions can be found in press releases of the Company, including those issued on May 21, 2019 and August 4, 2020.



About Highland

Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian company focused on exploring and developing copper projects in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. Information about the Company is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.highlandcopper.com.

