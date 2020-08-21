Select Sands to Release Second Quarter Earnings on August 25, 2020

Vancouver, August 21, 2020 - Select Sands Corp. ("Select Sands" or the "Company") (TSXV:SNS) | (OTC:SLSDF) will release financial and operational results for the second quarter after market close on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
A recording of management's related comments will be posted to the Company's website prior to market open on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Investors interested in having a follow-up discussion with Select Sands' management are encouraged to arrange a specific time for a call by contacting Arlen Hansen at Kin Communications at (604) 684-6730.
About Select Sands Corp.
Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company and is currently in production at its 100% owned, 520-acre Northern White, Tier-1, silica sands property located near Sandtown, Arkansas, U.S.A. Select Sands' goal is to become a key supplier of premium industrial silica sand and frac sand to North American markets. Select Sands' has a significant logistical advantage of being significantly closer to oil and gas markets located in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana than sources of similar sands from the Wisconsin area.
