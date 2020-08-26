Garibaldi Resources Corp. Update

VANCOUVER, Aug. 26, 2020 - Garibaldi Resources Corp. (TSXV: GGI) (the "Company" or "Garibaldi") will restart operations at the E&L Nickel Mountain project this week. After a heartbreaking loss, the entire Company and crew of professionals in camp have focused their thoughts and prayers on the well-being of their co-worker's family. Following appropriate measures and considerations, the company's drill program will resume. Our committed personnel will now carry on with exploration programs at Nickel Mountain and Casper.
Updates on drilling status, E&L and Casper will follow.
About Garibaldi
Garibaldi Resources Corp. is an active Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of its assets in some of the most prolific mining regions in Mexico and British Columbia.
