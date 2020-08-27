Menü Artikel
Spey Resources Corp. Announces 2020 AGM Results

15:00 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, August 27, 2020 - Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (the "Company" or "Spey") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders which was held August 26th in North Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting"). All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting, those being:

NUMBER OF DIRECTORS
Shareholders approved setting the number of directors at four.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
The details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

Votes For Withheld Votes
Director # % # %
Marshall Farris 3,637,000 99.726 10,000 0.274
David Thornley-Hall 3,637,000 99.726 10,000 0.274
Alistair Waddell 3,637,000 99.726 10,000 0.274
Ian Graham 3,637,000 99.726 10,000 0.274

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS
Manning Elliot LLP was re-appointed auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at the remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Spey Resources Corp.

"David Thornley-Hall"
David Thornley-Hall, President and Director

For additional information on the Company or its Project, please visit the Company's website: www.speyresources.ca or email: dth@speyresources.ca

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) nor any other regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62654


