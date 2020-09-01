Magellan Gold Appoints Mining Industry Veteran Dr. Deepak Malhotra as Director

WALLACE, Sept. 01, 2020 - via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Magellan Gold Corp. (OTCQB: MAGE) (“Magellan” or the “Company”), a precious metals exploration and development company, today announced the appointment of Deepak Malhotra, Ph.D., as Director of the Company.



Dr. Malhotra, a world-renowned processing expert, has over 48 years of mining industry experience, with expertise in process design, process development, plant auditing and troubleshooting, detailed engineering, and capital and operating cost management. His process work with mining organizations worldwide has led to the commercialization of about 15 plants, with capital ranging from $50 million to $750 million.

After working for AMAX Inc. for 17 years, Dr. Malhotra founded Resource Development Inc. (RDI), a metallurgical testing and consulting company, in 1990. His clients include World Bank/IFC, international financial institutions, mining companies, and governments. The consulting business of RDI was later spun off as an independent company, Pro Solv Consulting LLC, where Dr. Malhotra is currently serving as President.

Dr. Malhotra has a Ph.D. in Mineral Economics (1978) and M.S., Metallurgical Engineering (1973) from the Colorado School of Mines and B.S., Metallurgical Engineering (1970) from the Indian Institute of Technology. He is a Registered Member of Society of Mining Engineers, Member of Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgical Engineering, and a Qualified Person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101 in Canada. He has been awarded the Gaudin Award and Arthur C. Daman Lifetime Achievement Award by the Society of Mining and Metallurgy and Exploration Engineers. Dr. Malhotra is also currently Director at Canarc Resource Corp. and Cardero Resource Corp., and Consultant at RDI. He holds four patents and has published over 80 articles and edited several books.

“A highly respected figure in the mining industry, Dr. Malhotra’s extensive experience and deep operational insight into metallic and non-metallic minerals and precious metals has helped find innovative solutions to challenging mineral-related problems,” said Mike Lavigne, President of Magellan Gold. “We believe Deepak will significantly enhance our technical team and his guidance can help steer Magellan Gold’s Center Star Gold Mine and other projects to the next stage of development, and create value for our shareholders.”

“I am very excited to join the Magellan team and working with Greg Schifrin and the Magellan team in supporting the execution of its strategy of developing small mines in mining-friendly jurisdictions,” said Dr. Malhotra. “Greg and I have worked closely together on many successful projects in the past, and we look forward to continuing this track record at Magellan. I believe that my many years in mineral engineering and plant operations will enable me to help direct the company with its new focus on acquiring and developing early- to mid-stage smaller-scale, high-grade exploration targets and near-term production plays.”

