Scorpio Gold increases Private Placement with a Lead Order from Palisades Goldcorp

VANCOUVER, Sept. 02, 2020 - Scorpio Gold Corp. (“Scorpio Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SGN) is pleased to announce it has increased the private placement announced August 31, 2020, by $1 million with a committed lead order from Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. (“Palisades”).



As announced August 31, 2020 Scorpio Gold will now raise C$6 million by the sale of 37,500,000 units (“Units”) at C$0.16 per Unit (the “Offering”). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a “Share”) and one Share purchase warrant (each a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Share for a period of three years from issuance at an exercise price of $0.24.

The proceeds of the private placement will be used primarily for advancing the planned toll-milling operations and exploration on the Company’s Goldwedge mineral property and for general corporate purposes.

Scorpio will pay a finder’s fee to Ascenta Finance Corp. on the incremental $1 million, within TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) policies.

The Offering is subject to the approval of the Exchange.

The Offering is in addition to the part-and-parcel transaction announced on August 31, 2020.

About Palisades

Palisades Goldcorp is Canada’s new resource focused merchant bank. Palisade’s management team has a demonstrated track record of making money and is backed by many of industry’s most notable financiers. With junior resource equities valuated a generational lows and Palisade’s management believes the sector is on the cusp of a major bull market move. Palisades is positioning itself with significant stakes in undervalued companies and assets with the goal of generating superior returns.

This news release is intended for distribution in Canada only and is not intended for distribution to United States newswire services or dissemination in the United States. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Shares or Warrants (the “Securities”) in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. person. The Securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. person unless an exemption from such registration requirements is available. “United States” and “U.S. person” are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

